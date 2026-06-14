The damage was discovered during planned engineering works near Purley station.

Gatwick Express services have been suspended. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Dartford

Holidaymakers have been queuing outside Gatwick Airport for hours after sinkholes were discovered near a railway bridge outside Purley.

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Network Rail engineers found "a number of sinkholes" during planned engineering works near the station. All lines between Purley and East Croydon were quickly closed "for the safety of passengers," leaving travellers searching for other ways to get to and from the airport. The Gatwick Express from Victoria is also suspended. "Urgent repairs" are now underway, with the line expected to be out of use at least until Monday morning. Read More: Swiss reject 10 million population cap in 'Brexit like' referendum Read More: Andy Burnham pledges to keep triple lock if he becomes Prime Minister

One person wrote on X: “Absolute shambles at Gatwick airport! People queuing for over 2 hours. To get network replacement coach into London. Tempers flaring amongst crowds. I’m scared!!!” Others reported taxis charging as much as £250 to get to East Croydon. One traveller described queues at the taxi office as "rammed". They waited over 30 minutes for an Uber and when they eventually left the airport, "some people were walking along the dual carriageway with their luggage". Another social media user posted a video of long queues of people who had been waiting “more than two hours for East Croydon bus service”. In a message on their website, Network Rail said there were limited alternative routes, which are expected to be extremely busy. Some journeys cannot be completed or could take up to 90 minutes longer. The train operator is advising passengers not to travel if possible, but tickets are being accepted on any alternative routes.

Avoid Gatwick Airport (if possible) totally gridlocked due to a Railway Subsidence/Sinkhole causing thousands of cars to attend the airport, police dealing #gatwick @SussexTW pic.twitter.com/gFw69K6wDT — eddie mitchell (@brightonsnapper) June 14, 2026

In a statement, Network Rail said: "We're sorry to passengers who have been impacted by this, and we're working to safely open the railway as quickly as possible." Southern Railway also said there were no services between Purley and East Croydon and urged customers not to travel.

🚧 What has happened?



🗨️ A bridge requires urgent repairs just south of Purley station on the Brighton Mainline.



👷 To ensure passenger safety and so repairs can be carried out as efficiently as possible, all lines have been closed.



Wish to find out more?👉… pic.twitter.com/XOKU2q8Trc — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) June 14, 2026

Thameslink advised passengers who were unable to use their ticket today that their “unused Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express tickets will be accepted at no additional cost tomorrow, Monday 14th June 2026”. After a social media user asked if normal service is expected on Monday, Thameslink replied that they “are not yet sure what to expect tomorrow”.

One person wrote on X: “Absolute shambles at Gatwick airport! Picture: X/@kamsinghmusic

They added: “Teams will continue to work on the bridge and provide updates as and when they come through. We are here 24/7 on X, so please check in with us later or early tomorrow, and we can confirm.” Gatwick Express wrote on X this afternoon: “We are advising customers: do not travel. We cannot guarantee that you will be able to complete your journey on our services this afternoon. We urge you to use alternative routes to complete your journey.”

⚠️ An urgent safety inspection of the track is taking place between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport.



⏱️ Trains have to run slower than usual when heading southbound through this area and this will cause delays.



ℹ️ More information to follow... — Gatwick Express (@GatwickExpress) June 14, 2026