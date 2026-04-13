Passengers were left behind in Milan Linate airport yesterday due to border control chaos caused by the new EES system. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Dozens of plane passengers were left stranded at an airport in Milan yesterday due to chaos caused by a new post-Brexit border control system.

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Around 100 EasyJet customers were abandoned in the Italian city while waiting to board their plane back to Manchester. The delays were caused by the EU’s new Entry/Exit System (EES) which meant passengers could not be processed in time to board their plane, despite many arriving at the airport three hours early. The EES system requires people to have their photo taken and fingerprints registered, adding several minutes per passenger.

@easyJet our flight from Milan Linate took off without us due to Border Control being FAR too busy and the automated system not working. We are now stuck in Milan, missing work, spending money that we don’t have and have to transfer from Gatwick to Manchester! pic.twitter.com/XfPshK5GZK — Miss Benn (@Emily_Benn20) April 12, 2026

A blame game has begun between EasyJet and the airport. The airline said the situation was ‘outside of our control’ and added they delayed the plane by 52 minutes in an effort to make as much time as possible for passengers to be processed. However the plane was forced to take off because the crew reached the limit of their safety regulated operating hours. One couple who took their son for an Easter holiday had to wait an hour at passport control when they arrived. On their return they reached the terminal nearly three hours early but still weren’t able to board in time. Max Hume, 56, his wife Lynsey, 46, and their 13-year-old son Archie were told they would have to pay £330 to be rebooked on the next available flight, five days later. So they spent over £1,600 for a connecting flight via Luxembourg.

The new EES system requires fingerprints and facial biometrics to be taken. Picture: Alamy