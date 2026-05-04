Passengers have been told to remain onboard, as authorities await approval for them to disembark.

A general view of the cruise ship MV Hondius stationary off the port of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde. Picture: Getty

By Poppy Jacobs

Three people have died after a suspected hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship sailing in the Atlantic Ocean, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

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One case of hantavirus has been confirmed, while five more suspected cases are under investigation, the WHO said. A British tourist is also being treated in hospital in South Africa after the suspected outbreak, according to a spokesperson for the country’s department of health. Hantavirus is a serious, often fatal, viral infection transmitted primarily by rodents through saliva, urine, or droppings that can lead to severe respiratory illness. It is rare for the virus to spread between people - and whilst there is no specific treatment or cure, early medical attention can increase the chance of survival. The outbreak was reported aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship, which was travelling from Argentina to Cape Verde. Read more: Police finish searching religious group HQ in abuse and slavery probe Read more: Iran says Trump must choose between 'impossible' military operation and 'bad deal'

A view of the cruise ship MV Hondius stationary off the port of Praia. Picture: Getty

It is understood that two Dutch nationals, a 70-year-old man and his 69-year-old wife, were the first to contract the illness, and have both passed away. The ministry said the man suffered fever, headache, abdominal pain and diarrhoea, and died in St Helena, while the woman was taken to hospital in the Kempton Park area of South Africa after collapsing at an airport. A 69-year-old Briton was also taken to Johannesburg, where he is being treated in intensive care. On Sunday night, the WHO said it was "aware of the cases of severe acute respiratory illness on a cruise ship sailing in the Atlantic" and confirmed three people had died on board. It said it was investigating six suspected cases in total, and confirmed the British man as the victim of a hantavirus infection. Passengers have been told to remain onboard, as authorities await approval for them to disembark.

The WHO said on Sunday night it was "aware of the cases of severe acute respiratory illness on a cruise ship sailing in the Atlantic". Picture: Getty

Oceanwhile Expeditions shared a letter with guests on Sunday, confirming the death of a passenger and saying it had contacted WHO, RIVM (Dutch National Institute for Public Health and Environment) and relevant embassies about the outbreak. The company added that they "are currently anchored offshore of Cape Verde and awaiting approval from the Cape Verde authorities to disembark, with priority given to those who require immediate medical care," but did not currently have authorisation from the Cape Verde authorities to disembark. "We do not have any information regarding the timeline moving forward or when these authorities will board the vessel," it added. "Please remain assured that we are applying pressure through all available channels, including at the diplomatic level, to provide urgent care to individuals presenting severe symptoms and to ensure all guests aboard can be properly supported within an adequate health screening process." It also advised those onboard continue to "follow best practices, wear face masks, maintain distancing, and, where possible, minimise contact with fellow guests" in the meantime.

The ship does not yet have permission to disembark. Picture: Getty