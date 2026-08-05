Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said interceptors "could have saved lives".

Firefighters put out a fire after Russian missiles hit a warehouse in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Eight civilians waiting for trains were among the 21 people confirmed dead in Russian strikes on Ukraine overnight, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

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Ukraine’s leader said Russia used ballistic missiles and drones in the attacks, adding that interceptors "could have saved lives". Overnight, Kyiv and the surrounding area suffered the deadliest strikes of the year so far, with 17 deaths reported. Eight of those reportedly occurred at the Kvitneva railway station in the Kyiv region. Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine's former president, said: "Eight people were killed right on the platform - they were standing there, waiting for the morning train." A large food warehouse was also hit in the capital last night. Read more: Zelenskyy warns Ukraine's air defenses are overwhelmed after latest Russian attack kills 9 Read more: ‘I showed them the vegetables’: Russian drone hunts market trader in 'human safari' through Kherson before exploding in fireball

A massive attack on Kyiv was launched on the night of August 5. Picture: Getty

A separate attack in Donetsk killed three people, while another in Kharkiv killed one person. No Russian missiles were reportedly intercepted in any of last night’s attacks. Ukraine has repeatedly asked allies to provide additional US-made Patriot missile interceptors to defend against Russian missiles. Mr Zelenskyy said: "Ballistic missile interceptors could have saved the lives of those killed today. “It is very important that our partners understand that delays in supplying them, or an unwillingness to provide anti-ballistic systems, lead directly to such horrific casualties and destruction.”