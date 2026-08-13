Video footage shows the moment a passerby tackles a brazen bike thief who was being chased by two City of London police officers.

Christopher Forrester, 39, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to theft of a bicycle and breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

On Tuesday, June 16 2026, at around 6.15pm, Forrester was caught on CCTV using an angle grinder to cut through a D-lock on a bike on Cheapside, a busy street full of people going about their day.

Two City of London Police officers were on patrol at the time and were alerted to the attempted theft by members of the public.

When officers approached Forrester, the thief picked up the stolen bike and attempted to get away.

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