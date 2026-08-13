Moment passerby tackles brazen bike thief fleeing from police
Christopher Forrester was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison for theft and 12 weeks in prison for breaching his CBO, which he will serve concurrently.
Video footage shows the moment a passerby tackles a brazen bike thief who was being chased by two City of London police officers.
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Christopher Forrester, 39, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to theft of a bicycle and breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).
On Tuesday, June 16 2026, at around 6.15pm, Forrester was caught on CCTV using an angle grinder to cut through a D-lock on a bike on Cheapside, a busy street full of people going about their day.
Two City of London Police officers were on patrol at the time and were alerted to the attempted theft by members of the public.
When officers approached Forrester, the thief picked up the stolen bike and attempted to get away.
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Officers gave chase, and a quick-thinking passerby helped the officers by tackling the thief. Forrester was then arrested.
The bike, with a value of around £1,800, was returned to the owner.
Police Constable Izzy Grace, of the City of London Police, said: “This sentencing demonstrates that theft will not be tolerated and that offenders will be brought before the courts.
“Members of the public alerted our officers when they were carrying out patrols in the City and they immediately arrested the suspect.
“The City's extensive CCTV network remains an invaluable tool in helping us investigate offences and secure convictions.
"We will continue to carry out proactive patrols, target offenders and use all available evidence-gathering opportunities to bring those responsible for crime to justice.”
Forrester was sentenced at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to 24 weeks in prison for theft and 12 weeks in prison for breaching his CBO, which he will serve concurrently.