Joseph Cherian said some churches would be forced to close if he could no longer travel to them, leaving congregations without a local place of worship

Joseph Cherian. Picture: Facebook

By Alice Padgett

A church minister caught using his mobile phone while driving has avoided a six-month road ban after telling magistrates his congregation would suffer if he lost his licence.

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Joseph Cherian, 55, was facing disqualification after the offence on the M56 in Cheshire in December last year took him to 12 points on his licence. Cherian, a senior pastor better known as Pastor Biju Cherian, oversees 13 Pentecostal churches across the north of England and Wales. He told the court he was the only official able to lead communions, baptisms, weddings and funerals across the churches, and argued that losing the ability to drive would create exceptional hardship for worshippers. Cherian, of Prenton on the Wirral, said public transport was not a realistic alternative because members of his congregations sometimes needed him urgently during “crisis moments”. He also said some churches would be forced to close if he could no longer travel to them, leaving congregations without a local place of worship. Read More: Pastor charged with manslaughter after man, 61, drowns during baptism ceremony Read More: Waymo self-driving car wakes London street at 4am after taking dead end route three times in a week

Magistrates in Chester accepted the argument and allowed him to keep driving despite now having 12 points on his licence. Cherian, who lives with his wife, a specialist nurse at Arrowe Park Hospital, has been a minister for 25 years and is based at Mahanaim Church of God in Old Trafford, Manchester. He also oversees 12 other churches in places including Bangor, Preston, Burnley, Keighley, Telford, Shrewsbury and Ludlow. The court heard he was seen by a police officer briefly handling his phone for navigation while driving on 22 December last year. The offence carries a mandatory six points. Specialist motoring lawyer Gwyn Lewis, representing Cherian, said the pastor drives about 5,000 miles a month. He told the court it was “extremely difficult” to drive 60,000 miles a year without “getting a single point”.

Joseph Cherian preaching at Mahanaim Church of God, Manchester. Picture: Facebook