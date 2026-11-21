Josh Hazlewood backed Cummins' account that none of the quicks were aware of sandpaper being used

Pat Cummins has been backed by Cricket Australia to carry on as captain despite the scandal. Picture: DAVID GRAY/Getty

By Alex Storey

Cricket Australia has thrown its support behind its captain Pat Cummins amid the ongoing sandpaper scandal.

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Cummins will hold onto his role as leader of the side following claims and counterclaims concerning what went on during the 2018 Cape Town Test. His emphatic denials of any awareness of or involvement in the plot, which he shared in a strident 69-minute press conference in Sydney last week, contradicted testimony of several former team-mates. The autobiography of former teammate Usman Khawaja, and an exhaustive written account from Cameron Bancroft, alleged that the entire squad, as well as some members of the backroom staff, shared responsibility. Read more: 'It was the whole team': Australian batter at centre of 'sandpapergate' blows scandal wide open Read more: 'It was all of us': Khawaja claims entire Australian cricket team knew about 2018 sandpaper scandal

Cameron Bancroft was one of the three players banned. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

The claims backed those also made by former teammates, including Warner and Chadd Sayers, who both went on record stating the whole team knew. An independent forum was announced by CA in a bid to collate the experiences of all those involved but before it has even begun, the governing body has made it clear it stands firmly alongside Cummins. Cummins blasted Khawaja's claims as "complete and utter nonsense" in his statement to the press. Cricket Australia said on Saturday: "In the light of the ongoing speculation, the CA Board met to ensure measures are in place to protect the integrity of Australian Cricket and the welfare of all concerned.

"As part of this meeting, the board resolved to express its unanimous support for Pat Cummins as captain given ongoing speculation about his position." Both Khawaja and Warner were late omissions from the Fox television commentary roster on Saturday having both been lined up to feature during the T20 between Australia and England. Cummins, who has seen his previous position as the golden boy of Australian sport challenged by negative headlines and reporters doorstepping him at home and training, said: "Being Australian captain carries with it an awesome responsibility. I have and never will take that lightly."

Cummins during NSW Blues training in Sydney this week. Picture: Australian Associated Press/Alamy

Just hours earlier, fellow fast bowler Josh Hazlewood broke cover by suggesting he may walk away from the team if Cummins was forced to step down. He added to Code Sports:"“It feels like it’s been a bit of a pile-on the last few days from different people. "I want to back Pat and everything he said in his press conference last week, everything he’s done for the last five or six years in particular as captain." Reiterating his own stance, Hazlewood added: "Was I an architect in the plan to tamper with the ball with sandpaper? And was I aware (of) sandpaper or foreign substances being used on the field? The answer is no.

Australia's Josh Hazlewood has backed Cummins to stay on as captain. Picture: PHILL MAGAKOE/Getty