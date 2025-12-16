Australia have recalled captain Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon for the third Ashes Test in Adelaide, but there is no room for fit-again batter Usman Khawaja.

Cummins is back to lead the pace attack and lead spinner Lyon returns after his surprise omission in Brisbane.

At 2-0 up the hosts have flexed their bowling muscles, adding 871 Test wickets to their XI at the expense of Brendan Doggett and Michael Neser.

But there is no room for Khawaja, who started the series as incumbent opener but suffered back spasms during the first Test.

He turns 39 on day two in Adelaide and despite being cleared for action, he remains on the sidelines.

"I think the big thing that shifted was Travis (Head) opening and how good that looked," said Cummins.

"I'm pretty happy with the batting line-up and it didn't feel like it needed to change in the middle order.

"We pick a team for each week and absolutely I can see a path back (for Khawaja) at some point, if needed."