Pat McFadden told Lewis Goodall the Government will discuss staggered age of consent laws

By Sophie Clark

The Work and Pensions Secretary has told LBC the government will discuss a change in age of consent laws following calls to implement a staggered system.

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Mia Latter, an alleged victim of Russell Brand waived her anonymity to campaign for a staggered age of consent, which would make sexual relationships between adults and teenagers aged 16 and 17 illegal. Latter alleges she was raped by the comedian when she was 16 and he was in his 30s. She has claimed that he regularly referred to her as “the child” in front of his entourage. Pat McFadden told Lewis Goodall on LBC: “I think she's raised an important question, and I think it is something that will be discussed. “I can't give a conclusion to that today, but I think the issue she's raised about the imbalance of power is a really important one, and I think a lot of people will have been thinking about that with the various stories over the past week.” Read more: Russell Brand accused of sexual misconduct by six more women Read more: Government considering change in consent laws after woman waives anonymity to accuse Russell Brand of rape at 16

Mia Latter (left) has waived her right to anonymity as she campaigns for the government to introduce 'staggered consent'. Picture:. Picture: James Warren/Famous/STAR MAX/IPx 2026, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Latter, now 37, used the pseudonym ‘Alice’ in the 2023 Channel 4 Dispatches documentary which first raised allegations against the now-convicted sex offender. According to Ms Latter, she met Brand when on her way home from a shopping trip. He then messaged her and asked her out for dinner despite knowing her age. Ms Latter spoke to the imbalance of power gap in an interview, saying: “He was a very successful man who had a lot of power and sway in the industry. Whereas I was a 16-year-old with no life experience, no sexual experience and no prior relationships. What was my level of maturity meant to be?” Staggered consent is law in several US states, such as Florida, where the standard age of consent is 18, but lowered to 16 if both parties are below 24. De facto deputy prime minister, Louise Haigh, said this change in the law "deserves proper consideration and scrutiny. I can absolutely understand why she is calling for it.” “We need to listen to Mia and other victims like her who have been through these experiences, because it’s really important that, as lawmakers, their experience is at the heart of what we consider," said Haigh.

David Walliams has been accused of sexual misconduct and grooming teenagers, which he denies. Picture: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty