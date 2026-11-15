Senior minister admits 'imbalance of power' needs to be considered in consent law, after woman accuses Russell Brand of rape at 16
Pat McFadden told Lewis Goodall the Government will discuss staggered age of consent laws
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The Work and Pensions Secretary has told LBC the government will discuss a change in age of consent laws following calls to implement a staggered system.
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Mia Latter, an alleged victim of Russell Brand waived her anonymity to campaign for a staggered age of consent, which would make sexual relationships between adults and teenagers aged 16 and 17 illegal.
Latter alleges she was raped by the comedian when she was 16 and he was in his 30s. She has claimed that he regularly referred to her as “the child” in front of his entourage.
Pat McFadden told Lewis Goodall on LBC: “I think she's raised an important question, and I think it is something that will be discussed.
“I can't give a conclusion to that today, but I think the issue she's raised about the imbalance of power is a really important one, and I think a lot of people will have been thinking about that with the various stories over the past week.”
Read more: Russell Brand accused of sexual misconduct by six more women
Read more: Government considering change in consent laws after woman waives anonymity to accuse Russell Brand of rape at 16
Latter, now 37, used the pseudonym ‘Alice’ in the 2023 Channel 4 Dispatches documentary which first raised allegations against the now-convicted sex offender.
According to Ms Latter, she met Brand when on her way home from a shopping trip. He then messaged her and asked her out for dinner despite knowing her age.
Ms Latter spoke to the imbalance of power gap in an interview, saying: “He was a very successful man who had a lot of power and sway in the industry. Whereas I was a 16-year-old with no life experience, no sexual experience and no prior relationships. What was my level of maturity meant to be?”
Staggered consent is law in several US states, such as Florida, where the standard age of consent is 18, but lowered to 16 if both parties are below 24.
De facto deputy prime minister, Louise Haigh, said this change in the law "deserves proper consideration and scrutiny. I can absolutely understand why she is calling for it.”
“We need to listen to Mia and other victims like her who have been through these experiences, because it’s really important that, as lawmakers, their experience is at the heart of what we consider," said Haigh.
Brand was handed a 10-and-a-half-year sentence on 9 November for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.
He is now facing six more allegations of sexual misconduct.
Another 2000s comedian, David Walliams, has also been accused of sexual misconduct and grooming teenagers.
The Little Britain creator is now facing a police investigation into an alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old.
He denies all allegations against him.
He said: “I am not a sexual predator. I have not broken the law, but I am devastated that some of the women I met 10 to 20 years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards me.”
Brand previously acknowledged having sex with a 16-year-old when he was 30 during an appearance on a podcast hosted by conservative media personality Megyn Kelly earlier this year.
The jailed comedian has previously described himself as an “immature 30-year-old” and said that consensual sex involving a power imbalance, such as fame, “involves exploitation”.