Labour's Pat McFadden bleated to Lord Mandelson about the attitude of backbenchers - saying his colleagues were only concerned with who they could tax to fund benefits hikes. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Labour's Pat McFadden bleated to Lord Mandelson about the attitude of backbenchers - saying his colleagues were only concerned with who they could tax to fund benefits hikes.

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McFadden, speaking to the disgraced former ambassador, said: "Every meeting I have is 'who can we tax in order to pay benefits to others'. They're asking the wrong questions." The messages date to when he was serving as a Cabinet Office minister, and he has since taken on the welfare brief as Work and Pensions Secretary. A spokesperson for McFadden said: "Pat has said publicly many times that the question we should ask is not what are you entitled to, but how can we change your life? "That has been his whole approach as work and pensions secretary, focusing on how we best spread work and opportunities to young people in particular, rather than writing them off as the previous government did." Read more: You’ll 'never regret' making me ambassador, Mandelson said - as Government dumps thousands more files Read more: Key texts, emails and WhatsApps from latest dump of Mandelson files

The tranche of messages released on Monday also saw Mandelson saying Keir Starmer "lacks verve" and the Government needs more "panache" in a damning takedown. The brutal slating of the PM was laid bare as hundreds of files related to Mandelson's appointment as the UK’s ambassador to the US were released by the Government on Monday. In another exchange, he said of Downing Street: "It is beleaguered and bereft. It requires complete revamp and infusion of purpose and confidence to get anywhere." It came after Labour suffered poor results in local elections last May. Mandelson wrote: "It stems from the top and Keir lacks verve as does the Cabinet as a whole. People’s heads are broadly in the right place but you need more people who can execute. “I have a feeling that Keir is now consistently going for direction B. His recanting on his immigration speech, on welfare, now Gaza. There is definitely a “let Keir be Keir” trend."

Mandelson slammed Starmer in messages with Pat McFadden. Picture: Getty

Paraphrasing Morgan McSweeney, then Sir Keir’s Chief of Staff, Mandelson said: “This is what Morgan senses and so it is particularly acute for him. His view from when Keir first stood is that the cycle has been the same, advance/buckle/advance/buckle.” In another exchange with McFadden in May 2025, days after Reform took the seat of Runcorn from Labour in a by-election, Mandelson said: "Morgan was so confident on Thursday night of having won Runcorn. The problem is the government doesn't give a sense of crusading to turn round and change Britain. That's what I mean by panache, verve. It does start right from the top..." Mandelson also said that former Prime Minister Gordon Brown had lost faith in Starmer and his Chancellor Rachel Reeves. He warned the Parliamentary Labour Party was in a “mutinous state”, and warned that Angela Rayner was seen as an “instrument of destabilisation”. Mandelson wrote to McFadden in July 2025: “I have spoken to Morgan a lot this week and last night I was direct with him - Keir is not leading from the front and Morgan is not organising the centre as it needs to be Gordon has it in for Keir(and Rachel) big time. He doesn’t seriously believe that Angela is an alternative but she is an instrument of destabilization. I doubt he thinks Ed is fit for purpose, but he is doing to Keir what he has always done to successive Scottish leaders.”

Mandelson told McFadden the Government lacks "panache". Picture: UK Government