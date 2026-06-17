Currently, new fathers are entitled to two weeks’ leave, taken together or separately, on pay of either £187.18 a week, or 90% of their average weekly earnings, whichever is lower

Campaigners are calling for it to be increased to six weeks of leave, at 90% pay. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

More than 100 Labour MPs have backed calls for improved paternity leave arrangements, with strikes on the issue expected to take place across the UK.

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Former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner and former health secretary Wes Streeting are among those backing a change to paternity leave, campaign group The Dad Shift said. Thousands of people are expected to picket Downing Street, Holyrood and the Senedd this summer to demand better for parents, including on flexible working. Currently, new fathers are entitled to two weeks’ leave, taken together or separately, on pay of either £187.18 a week, or 90% of their average weekly earnings, whichever is lower. Campaigners, including men’s health charity Movember, are calling for this to be increased to six weeks of leave, at 90% pay. Read More: Jeremy Clarkson reveals 'aggressive' cancer diagnosis in new episodes of Clarkson's Farm Read More: Raw sewage and rat infestations rampant across NHS buildings, staff claim

Currently, new fathers are entitled to two weeks’ leave. Picture: Alamy

The co-chairwoman of the Labour group for men and boys, Amanda Martin, called for action from the Government, saying: “We need to make sure time with dad isn’t something only wealthy families can afford.” The Labour MP for Portsmouth North added: “The evidence shows that better paternity leave is good for families and good for the economy too, meaning this is part of what we can do to get the country growing again.” Fellow co-chair and Labour MP for Hitchin, Alistair Strathern, said: “Working parents are the backbone of our economy but the pressures of raising children are becoming impossible for too many families. “As a nation we need to take decisive action to ensure working parents get the support they need, both in those critical early weeks and when they return to work. That means better paternity leave and flexible working arrangements.”