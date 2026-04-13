The species, which has been spotted in the grounds of Buckingham Palace, can cause moderate pain and swelling

Detailed close-up of a steatoda grossa spider, also known as the false black widow. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The number of people being admitted to hospital in England for false widow spider bites has more than doubled over the last decade due to an "explosion" of the species.

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NHS data showed there were 100 admissions because of "contact with or toxic effect spiders" in 2025, up from 47 in 2015. The increase has been linked to the increase of the noble false widow, which is described by Oxford University ecologist Clive Hambler as the "most dangerous" spider in the UK. The species is known for hiding away in kitchens and is said to bite if they feel threatened. It is known as the false widow due to frequently being mistaken for the black widow. Read more: Southport inquiry blames killer's parents for failing to prevent attack Read more: Resident doctors return to work after six days of strike action

NHS figures show there were 100 hospital admissions because of "contact with or toxic effect of spiders.". Picture: Alamy

While its bite is often harmless, its venom can cause moderate pain and swelling in some cases. Mr Hambler told The Times: "If you were going back 50 years, then there would have been hardly any consequences from spider bites in Britain. "The incidents of severe bites from spiders in Britain will have increased, as this species became hugely more abundant in Britain, particularly in the south." The number of hospital admissions jumped from 43 in 2021, to 95 in 2022, NHS data showed. Half of the 100 people treated in 2025 were through A&E, compared to 38 of the 47 admissions ten years earlier. Mr Hambler added that he had seen the species in the gardens of Buckingham Palace, and warned that more harmful side effects can be caused by the bacteria they carry. He added: "I think spiders are wonderful things and they're very important in ecosystems, but you now need to treat spiders in Britain as you might in many other parts of the world, as something to be very respectful of."

The noble false widow. Picture: Alamy