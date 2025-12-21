Cancer patients who are denied a second stem cell transplant by the NHS are being handed a “death sentence”, a Conservative former minister has said.

Following four cycles of chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, the mother of two said she hoped to return to normal life.

Mrs Wake, 57, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) in January 2024 after a routine blood test.

Sir Gavin Williamson is calling for a change in “outdated” National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) guidance, after his constituent Ruth Wake was denied a second chance by the NHS.

But in June this year, Mrs Wake’s leukaemia relapsed and she was denied a second transplant by the NHS.

“I was basically told to continue taking the tablets which keep the cancer at bay but would stop working at some point and to get my affairs in order,” Mrs Wake told the Press Association.

She has now secured a second transplant in the private sector, with the help of her employer’s insurance.

One of her daughters will be her stem cell donor.

Current Nice guidance advises against a second stem cell transplant for patients whose first transplant fails within 12 months.

Doctors can submit individual funding requests in exceptional circumstances.

A spokesperson for NHS England said “decisions around repeat stem cell transplants should be made between patient and clinician”.

Sir Gavin, the MP for Stone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge, told PA: “The current set of guidance means that without going private, Ruth would have been given a death sentence.

“Luckily, Ruth has a chance at surviving, however many others don’t have the opportunity to fight and beat this disease.

“Matters of life and death are being decided by guidance that is now 12 years old.

“The science in this area has moved on so much, so why haven’t the rules?

“The guidance needs a refresh, and decisions should be driven by advice that is fit for today’s world.”

Mrs Wake is continuing to press for policy reform in a bid to ensure others have access to the potentially life-saving treatment.

She said: “It would have been so easy to accept the NHS’s decision and give up and ultimately die.

“But the private sector has given me a second chance of life for which I am hugely grateful.

“I know there are no guarantees that my leukaemia won’t come back again but this gives me extended time with my family when there was no hope.”

When deciding whether to grant a second transplant, doctors should consider everyone on their individual merits, she added.

An NHS spokesperson said: “Living with cancer is extremely difficult and the NHS is committed to improving care and outcomes by ensuring patients have access to the latest innovative treatments on the NHS.

“All decisions around repeat stem cell transplants should be made between patient and clinician and in line with the latest clinical policy, which is kept under review.

“If any patients are concerned or have questions about their treatment options, they should speak with their local clinical team for support.”

Leukaemia UK is pressing the Government to commit to improving survival rates for AML in its upcoming National Cancer Plan.

Fiona Hazell, the charity’s chief executive, said: “As Ruth’s story shows, acute myeloid leukaemia remains one of the most aggressive and hard-to-treat cancers.

“Our mission is to accelerate progress through research that can find the life-saving treatments so desperately needed, and make sure that patients like Ruth have access to them.

“We are urgently calling upon the Government to prioritise improving survival rates for AML and other blood cancers, alongside solid tumours, in its upcoming National Cancer Plan.

“This commitment is essential to ensure better outcomes for patients now and in the future.

“We wish Ruth every success with her ongoing treatment and recovery.”