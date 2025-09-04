Patients and families will be able to seek an urgent second opinion if they are concerned about the care their loved ones receive in all English hospitals delivering acute or short-term treatment.

Martha’s Rule is set to be rolled out across England after a successful campaign driven by the parents of 13-year-old Martha Mills, who died after serious failings in her care.

The scheme, a telephone helpline, has been piloted in 143 hospital sites in England since April 2024.

Since then, there have been nearly 5,000 calls, leading to 241 potentially life-saving interventions, NHS figures have revealed.

Nearly three-quarters of the 4,096 calls came from parents seeking help, the data showed.

Merope Mills, Martha's mother, has hailed the expansion, which comes on what would have been her daughter's 18th birthday.

However, she has called for the scheme to apply to the whole of the UK.

Read more: NHS staff spend almost 25% more of their time with patients by using AI helper

Read more: Martha's rule: a beacon of hope in healthcare - a reflection on advocacy and change, writes Andy Coulson