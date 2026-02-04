Doctors are turning cancer patients away, leaving people waiting years for answers

Doctor check up x-ray image have problem lung tumour of patient or long covid at hospital. Picture: Alamy

By Lucy Pughe-Morgan

A charity has warned that patients with an “invisible” cancer are being turned away and are waiting years for answers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

There is an urgent need to speed up the diagnosis of neuroendocrine cancer – which impacts more than 6,000 people a year in England, Neuroendocrine Cancer UK (NCUK) said. The term refers to a group of cancers that start in the nerve and gland cells that make and release hormones. Read more: 'Far more' to survive cancer within years, Government pledges as it publishes new ten-year plan Read more: Living with my rare cancer feels like waiting for things to get worse

Analysis by NCUK suggest rates of the disease rose by 371% between 1995 and 2018, compared to 116% for other cancers in the same period – apart from non-melanoma skin cancer. Diagnosis takes four-and-a-half years on average, the charity said, with almost half of patients not diagnosed at the first referral and 16% returning more than 10 times before getting answers. More than half of cases are diagnosed at an advanced stage. There are two main types of neuroendocrine cancer: neuroendocrine tumours (NETs) and neuroendocrine carcinomas (NECs), which are fast growing. The disease can develop in different parts of the body, such as the stomach, bowel, pancreas and lungs. Symptoms include unexplained weight loss, tiredness, pain, diarrhoea, bloating, wind, heartburn, asthma-like symptoms, a flushing rash and a persistent cough. Common misdiagnoses include irritable bowel syndrome, asthma, or menopause, experts said. Lisa Walker, chief executive of NCUK, said: “A key part of the challenge of neuroendocrine cancer is that it doesn’t align with the common cancer narrative many expect. “It doesn’t act or look like more known cancers and unlike others, it isn’t always about recovery or decline, it often requires people to live with it for many years. That is why we need a conversation that reflects the reality of the condition. “Delays to diagnosis and inconsistent care cause serious and lasting harm. Precious time is lost, allowing the cancer to progress before people receive the treatment they need. “Patients and families describe these experiences as isolating and frightening, leaving them without support when they need it most. “This is unacceptable and requires urgent attention.” Professor Raj Srirajaskanthan, a consultant gastroenterologist at King’s College Hospital, said: “In my years as a NET clinician, I have sat across from thousands of patients, and while every story is unique, they often share a hauntingly similar prologue. “A large number have undergone a long and circuitous journey to their diagnosis, commonly being misdiagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome, asthma, or menopause. “This period of ‘not knowing’ is often marked by a sense of being unheard, as patientsstruggle to reconcile their debilitating symptoms with ‘normal’ test results.”