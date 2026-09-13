Experts are warning that patients are being prescribed drugs linked to an increased likelihood of dementia without being told of the potential risks.

They are often used to treat bladder problems, as well as conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, depression and other psychiatric disorders.

Research has found that taking these drugs, known as anticholinergics, can contribute to an increased risk of developing dementia later in life.

More than 4 million people over the age of 65 take at least one of a class of these medicines, which work by blocking acetylcholine, a vital chemical that helps brain and muscle cells communicate with each other.

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