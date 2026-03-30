Patients told ‘not to worry’ over medicine supply concerns amid Iran war
The National Pharmacy Association (NPA) said that pharmacists have seen “evidence of escalating price rises” for medicines, which could be an early warning sign for supply constraints
Patients have been told “not to worry” about medicine supply concerns linked to the conflict in Iran.
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The National Pharmacy Association (NPA) said that pharmacists have seen “evidence of escalating price rises” for medicines, which could be an early warning sign for supply constraints.
But it said that the UK is “yet to see” any medicine shortages linked to the conflict as it urged patients not to be concerned.
The Independent Pharmacies Association said the UK was facing a “perfect storm of factors exacerbating medicine shortages”.
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Chief executive Dr Leyla Hannbeck said: “The UK pharmacy sector depends heavily on imports, particularly from India and China, and ongoing pressures, from rising energy costs to constrained raw ingredients from the Middle East conflict, are already disrupting supply and risk worsening shortages without decisive action.”
Olivier Picard, chairman of the National Pharmacy Association said: “The medicine supply chain is complex and fragile and global trends and events in the Middle East have the potential to cause disruption, as it does with other products.
“We have already seen evidence in recent weeks of escalating price rises for medicines for pharmacies in the UK, as the cost of ingredients goes up, and this can be an early sign of supply pressures.
“Medicine supply issues vary from month to month, and pharmacies do all they can to ensure patients get the medicines they need.
“The Government must support them to meet these pressures if they increase.
“We’ve yet to see shortages in the UK directly from this conflict.
“While there is a risk of disruption, particularly if this conflict goes on for a prolonged period, it is extremely hard to predict.
“We advise patients not to worry but to take the advice of their local pharmacy which will help them plan ahead and get prescriptions in good time.
“The Government should do all they can to mitigate against this and maintain supplies of medicines into the UK through alternative global supply routes.”
A Government spokesperson said: “There are currently no reported medicine shortages as a result of conflict in the Middle East.“We continue to monitor the situation closely for any impacts on the medical supply chain.
“The department actively monitors emerging threats to supply resilience and has established processes in place to manage disruption across the health and social care sector.”