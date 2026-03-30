Patients have been told “not to worry” about medicine supply concerns linked to the conflict in Iran.

The National Pharmacy Association (NPA) said that pharmacists have seen “evidence of escalating price rises” for medicines, which could be an early warning sign for supply constraints.

But it said that the UK is “yet to see” any medicine shortages linked to the conflict as it urged patients not to be concerned.

The Independent Pharmacies Association said the UK was facing a “perfect storm of factors exacerbating medicine shortages”.

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Chief executive Dr Leyla Hannbeck said: “The UK pharmacy sector depends heavily on imports, particularly from India and China, and ongoing pressures, from rising energy costs to constrained raw ingredients from the Middle East conflict, are already disrupting supply and risk worsening shortages without decisive action.”

Olivier Picard, chairman of the National Pharmacy Association said: “The medicine supply chain is complex and fragile and global trends and events in the Middle East have the potential to cause disruption, as it does with other products.

“We have already seen evidence in recent weeks of escalating price rises for medicines for pharmacies in the UK, as the cost of ingredients goes up, and this can be an early sign of supply pressures.