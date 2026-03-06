Patrice Evra has criticised former Manchester United team-mates Paul Scholes and Gary Neville for being unnecessarily negative about head coach Michael Carrick.

Read more: Ten man Newcastle stun Man United with late strike as Eddie Howe says super sub Will Osula perfected winning goal on training ground

“Michael has definitely got something special about him…cos Utd have been crap last four games,” read a post that irked Evra along with some opinions proffered by ex-captains Neville and Roy Keane.

It was Carrick’s first defeat since taking charge for the remainder of the season seven weeks ago and led Scholes to make a sarcastic jibe on Instagram about the man he played alongside in midfield.

The Red Devils sit third in the Premier League and are well placed for Champions League qualification despite falling to a late 2-1 loss at 10-man Newcastle on Wednesday.

Former United fan favourite Evra told Stake: “I hope Paul Scholes’ Instagram story is fake, I hope he was hacked.

“To be honest, I’m not surprised at that from Scholesy. He was the quietest player I’ve ever played with in my entire career. Now, in the media, he drops bombshells.

“I really don’t understand the lack of support behind Michael Carrick, he’s one of us and he’s doing very well.

“There’s been negative analysis from Scholesy, but also from Roy Keane and Gary Neville.

“It annoys me because we want to be in the top four, and those comments are unnecessary, but this is what you do when you work in TV. You can’t be positive, you have to be negative.

“Most of these guys get a managerial job and get fired straightaway. I said to Neville: ‘It’s easy to talk on TV. When you were at Valencia, they asked you for paella, and you gave them fish and chips’. After three months, they said goodbye.

“People can’t forget what they have done as a manager. As players, they’re legends, but as managers, they haven’t done a great job. So for them to speak and possibly kill the career of a manager, it’s a little bit too much.”