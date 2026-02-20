Mr Dane, who also starred in Euphoria, died less than a year after publicly revealing he had been diagnosed with the progressive neurodegenerative disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Actors Eric Dane (L) and Patrick Dempsey pose in the audience during the 33rd Annual People's Choice Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on January 9, 2007. Picture: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images for PCA

By Rebecca Henrys

Actor Patrick Dempsey has paid tribute to his Grey’s Anatomy co-star Eric Dane, following his death aged 53, describing him as the “funniest man”.

Mr Dane, who also starred in Euphoria, died less than a year after publicly revealing he had been diagnosed with the progressive neurodegenerative disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Mr Dempsey said: "I just woke up this morning and it was very sad to read the news. It's hard to put into words. I feel really so sad for his children. "I was corresponding with him, we were texting, so I spoke to him about a week ago and some friends of ours went in to see him and he was really starting to lose his ability to speak. He was bedridden and it was very hard for him to swallow, so the quality of his life was deteriorating so rapidly. "He was the funniest man – he was such a joy to work with and I want to just remember him in that spirit because any time he was on set, he brought so much fun to it. He had a great sense of humour.

Eric Dane attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 30, 2024. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“He was easy to work with, we got along instantly. First scene was him, you know, in all his glory, coming out of the bathroom with the towel on looking amazing, making you feel completely out of shape and insignificant.” Dempsey went on to say he “hit it off” with Dane, as there was “never really any competition”, adding the pair had a “wonderful mutual respect”. He told The Chris Evans Breakfast Show: “He’s wickedly intelligent and I’m always going to remember those moments of fun that we had together and celebrate the joy that he did bring to people’s lives, and the real loss is for us who don’t have them anymore. “He did an incredible job at bringing awareness to this horrible disease and those remaining days and it just reminds us that we all have to celebrate every day like it’s our last day. “It’s something that we have to remember and certainly in a world where there is just so much crisis and there is so much tragedy that we really need to be grateful for every moment that we have.”

Actor Patrick Dempsey has paid tribute to his Grey’s Anatomy co-star Eric Dane, following his death aged 53, describing him as the “funniest man”. Picture: Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The US actor’s death was confirmed by his representatives in a statement to Associated Press that said he had been surrounded by friends and family. The statement said: “He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the centre of his world. “Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. “He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received.” Dane’s career took off when he joined long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy as fan-favourite Dr Mark “McSteamy” Sloan. He played the suave surgeon from 2006 until 2012, returning to the show for a guest appearance in 2021. The actor later reached a new generation of viewers when he was cast as Cal Jacobs, the conflicted antagonist of the HBO hit Euphoria. Other screen credits include roles in Charmed, Burlesque, Marley & Me and Valentine’s Day, and between 2014 and 2018 he played Tom Chandler in post-apocalyptic action series The Last Ship.

Eric Dane as Matthew Ramati in Brilliant Minds. Picture: Pief Weyman/NBC via Getty Images