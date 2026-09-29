Members of a so-called 'patriot platform' have filmed themselves telling a black man sitting on a park bench in Blackpool that he needs to move along.

The young man, who is scrolling on his phone with his bike next to him, does not appear to be doing anything out of the ordinary.

At least three men approach him, with one seen on camera carrying a can of Red Bull, and tell him he needs to move to a different bench because nearby women and children don't feel safe.

The bench he is sitting on isn't facing a children's playground.

"You can’t sit here where the women and children are, mate," the man carrying the Red Bull says.

"Can you just go round there, please? There are women and children on the park. They don’t feel safe at the minute, that’s all.

"They don’t feel safe with foreign men sitting staring at them unimpeded."

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