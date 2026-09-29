'There's one sat here': Moment members of 'Patriot Patrol' order black man to move on from park bench
The Facebook page for the group was seemingly set up five days ago and urges people to get in contact with them if "you have any info on illegal migrants in your area"
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Members of a so-called 'patriot platform' have filmed themselves telling a black man sitting on a park bench in Blackpool that he needs to move along.
Listen to this article
The young man, who is scrolling on his phone with his bike next to him, does not appear to be doing anything out of the ordinary.
At least three men approach him, with one seen on camera carrying a can of Red Bull, and tell him he needs to move to a different bench because nearby women and children don't feel safe.
The bench he is sitting on isn't facing a children's playground.
"You can’t sit here where the women and children are, mate," the man carrying the Red Bull says.
"Can you just go round there, please? There are women and children on the park. They don’t feel safe at the minute, that’s all.
"They don’t feel safe with foreign men sitting staring at them unimpeded."
Read more: Anti-migrant activist Danny Tommo remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to 'slashing dinghy in Channel'
Read more: Russia issues nuke warning to Britain in bizarre response to hypothetical wargame TV show
The young man seems confused, asking them "because of me"?
He is told by the other men that they aren't "blaming" him, "just other people".
"We’re not saying you but other people have been sitting there making them feel uncomfortable."
The younger man moves on without any fuss.
The Blackpool Patriot Platform wrote in a now-deleted post on Facebook that included the video: "A few of the Blackpool patriots were out and about yesterday on peaceful patrol around some of the areas that have been highlighted as problem areas by the public.
"One male was found sat on the park watching over at the children’s play area and was ask politely to move on.
"If you see any migrants hanging round your local areas please message the page and we will peacefully patrol these areas."
The Facebook page for the group was seemingly set up five days ago and urges people to get in contact with them if "you have any info on illegal migrants in your area".
Posts include an AI-generated image of far-right activist Danny Tommo in a prison cell with Jesus holding his shoulders, with two bible verses.
Another includes two videos of a "foreign man" who they claim was urinating on a church. The first shows the man allegedly urinating, and the second shows the man on the ground with the caption "Foreign national gets what he deserves after p***ing up a church".