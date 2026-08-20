'Patronising' Miliband damaging relationship with Israel over illegal settlements, minister warns
The Israeli Foreign Minister has called Ed Miliband "patronising" over his criticism of a new settlement plan
An Israeli government official has accused Ed Miliband of damaging relations between the countries following his criticism of a new settlement in the West Bank.
Listen to this article
Miliband announced on Wednesday that there will be new targeted sanctions over the proposed E1 settlement, which would create an Israeli outpost between the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
“This Israeli Government’s publication of a tender for the E1 settlement project is an unacceptable and destructive act,” said Miliband in a statement.
“E1 would cut across the heart of Palestine and risks separating the West Bank from East Jerusalem, which would endanger the viability of a two-state solution.”
Read more: Israeli military orders criminal investigation into killing of Hind Rajab, 5, and 15 emergency aid workers in Gaza
Read more: Jared Kushner and Sir Tony Blair meet Hamas leaders before talks with Israel in an attempt to save stalled peace deal
The Israeli Government’s launch of tenders for the E1 settlement project is unacceptable and destructive. Britain will not stand back and accept the destruction of the two state solution. My statement: pic.twitter.com/j2bEmk13pl— Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) August 19, 2026
Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar said in response: “I reject outright the statement of the UK Foreign Secretary and the patronising tone of his words…
“The UK Government’s decision to damage the relationship between our countries is deeply unfortunate.”
The UK is not the only nation to criticise the E1 settlement.
A joint statement issued by the UK, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Canada and Norway, said: “International law is clear that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal. This is the position of the international community reaffirmed by the United Nations Security Council.”
Sa’ar said that the UK’s stance on Israel settlements in the West Bank runs counter to the Balfour Declaration which promised to hand over the land from the UK to create a Jewish state.
However, while the Balfour Declaration was crucial in laying the groundwork for the eventual establishment of a Jewish state, the borders decided upon when Israel was officially created did not include the West Bank. The placement of the E1 statement violates international law established by the United Nations Security Council.
Israel has published a tender for the settlement meaning they are in contract negotiations for settlement construction.
The joint leadership statement against the settlement warned business owners about signing onto this project, saying: “Businesses should not consider bidding for construction tenders. They should be aware of legal and reputational consequences including the risk of involving themselves in serious breaches of international law.”
This comes after years of violent land grabs in the West Bank. 107 Palestinian communities have been displaced by Israeli settlers since 2023, according to Human Rights Watch.
Settler violence reached all time in March and April, 2026, with record reports of brutality including children being killed, sexual assault, arbitrary detention and arson.
The UK already has sanctions on some violent settler groups, but this latest announcement from the state has led to Miliband announcing that he will be settling out a “comprehensive set of measures to respond to Israeli government policies” including targeted sanctions on those who participate in illegal settlement expansion.
Miliband stressed that the UK is committed to protecting the viability of a Palestinian state, saying “Britain will not stand back and accept the destruction of the Two-State Solution.”