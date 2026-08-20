The Israeli Foreign Minister has called Ed Miliband "patronising" over his criticism of a new settlement plan

Israel has accused newly-appointed Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband of damaging relations between the country. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

An Israeli government official has accused Ed Miliband of damaging relations between the countries following his criticism of a new settlement in the West Bank.

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The Israeli Government’s launch of tenders for the E1 settlement project is unacceptable and destructive. Britain will not stand back and accept the destruction of the two state solution. My statement: pic.twitter.com/j2bEmk13pl — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) August 19, 2026

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar said in response: “I reject outright the statement of the UK Foreign Secretary and the patronising tone of his words… “The UK Government’s decision to damage the relationship between our countries is deeply unfortunate.” The UK is not the only nation to criticise the E1 settlement. A joint statement issued by the UK, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Canada and Norway, said: “International law is clear that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal. This is the position of the international community reaffirmed by the United Nations Security Council.”

Israeli settlers open fire during a land access visit in West Bank amid the highest rate of recorded settler violence. Picture: Alamy

Sa’ar said that the UK’s stance on Israel settlements in the West Bank runs counter to the Balfour Declaration which promised to hand over the land from the UK to create a Jewish state. However, while the Balfour Declaration was crucial in laying the groundwork for the eventual establishment of a Jewish state, the borders decided upon when Israel was officially created did not include the West Bank. The placement of the E1 statement violates international law established by the United Nations Security Council. Israel has published a tender for the settlement meaning they are in contract negotiations for settlement construction. The joint leadership statement against the settlement warned business owners about signing onto this project, saying: “Businesses should not consider bidding for construction tenders. They should be aware of legal and reputational consequences including the risk of involving themselves in serious breaches of international law.”

A house set on fire by Israeli settlers in the West Bank. Picture: Getty