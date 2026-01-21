Prisoner Cell Block H actress Patsy King had died aged 95 after a 'short illness'

Patsy King was best known for playing Governor Erica Davidson in Prisoner Cell Block H.

She died on Monday January 19.

Patsy had roles in radio for the ABC and the theatre having made her debut in 1951.

