TV star Patsy King dead at 95 after 'short illness'
She died on Monday January 19
Prisoner Cell Block H actress Patsy King had died aged 95 after a 'short illness'
Listen to this article
Patsy King was best known for playing Governor Erica Davidson in Prisoner Cell Block H.
She died on Monday January 19.
Patsy had roles in radio for the ABC and the theatre having made her debut in 1951.
She played Wendy in Peter Pan and Agnes in The Fourposter, which won her the 1963 Erik Award for Best Actress.
The actress performed poetry readings, children's shows and starred in long running serials on the radio.
She appeared in 351 episodes of Australian show Prisoner: Cell Block H.
Patsy also had roles in ABC TV programmes including Homicide, Division 4, Matlock Police and The Box.
As well, Patsy was one of the original presenters on Play School in Australia.