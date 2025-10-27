“I went psychotic. It was quite scary to be fair," Gazza told LBC

Ex-footbller Paul Gascoigne has revealed his drug-fuelled attempt to find serial killer Raol Moat remains the “biggest” regret of his life. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe and Jacob Paul

Paul Gascoigne has revealed that his drug-fuelled attempt to find serial killer Raoul Moat remains the “biggest” regret of his life.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Spurs and England legend, affectionately known as 'Gazza', is remembered as one of the greatest footballers of his generation. But despite shining on the pitch, Gazza battled with alcohol addiction and substance abuse – issues that led Gazza down a “scary” and unpredictable path. In an exclusive interview on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the 58-year-old shared perhaps his wildest anecdote of all – an attempt to track down killer-at-large Raoul Moat while on a brandy and cocaine binge.

Moat killed one person and injured two others, including policeman David Rathband, before taking his own life during a stand-off with police following 7 days on the run in July 2010. Gazza told Nick the incident remains his “biggest regret”, adding that he hasn't touched cocaine since heading to the village where the killer was said to be hiding out following a shooting spree. “I went psychotic. It was quite scary to be fair," Gazza explained. Read more: England football legend's son, 21, dies in tractor crash Read more: England legend Paul Gascoigne leaves hospital and 'doing well' at home after being rushed to intensive care unit

“Luckily enough, my dad sectioned me for 11 days. I went cold turkey and thought ‘oof, never again’.” Moat's shooting spree began after discovering his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child, Samantha Stobbart, had a new partner, karate instructor beau, Christopher Brown, 29. To protect him, Ms Stobbart told her ex that Mr Brown was a policeman, ultimately leading Moat to kill him before indiscriminately targeting police officers in a vengeful shooting spree. He also went on to shoot policeman David Rathband in the face with a shotgun as cops tried to track him down. High on drugs and booze, Gazza saw coverage on the news and somehow convinced himself that the killer was his brother – when it emerged he was hiding out in nearby Rothbury, a remote village in Northumberland. “I didn't know a couple of days beforehand he had shot a cop in the face," Gazza explained. “Eventually, after a couple more lines, I was like, ‘oh yeah, he’s, my half-brother. I think he needs help," he said. He arrived in Rothbury with a collection of bizarre items, including fishing rods, cans of lager, a Barbour jacket and a roast chicken.

Gazza saw coverage of Moat and somehow convinced himself he was his brother. Picture: LBC

“Because I'd been to rehab a few times, I thought I was a good therapist. Obviously backfired a little bit. It wasn't until the next morning I thought 'what did I do yesterday?' I couldn't remember nothing,” Gazza said. It was only when the former footballer switched on the TV the following day that he realised his actions. "'Oh f**k,' Gazza said, before revealing that he had around "three hundred missed calls." One of those was from his father, who called police to pick him up and take him “straight to the nuthouse”, which he said did him a “favour”. Gascoigne also shared a more recent memory with Nick, involving former England manager Gareth Southgate. Gazza said the pair bumped into one another a couple of years ago at Wembley, teasing Southgate about his traumatic miss for England in 1996, which saw the Three Lions go out in the Euro semi-finals.

Paul Gascoigne looks dejected after England lose on penalties in 1996. Picture: Mark Leech/Offside via Getty Images