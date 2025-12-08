Paul Hollywood's plans to build on-screen garden kitchen rejected by council
It was ruled that the plans would not be a "sympathetic or appropriate addition" to the listed home
Plans made by Paul Hollywood to build a walled kitchen garden for filming at his Grade II-listed home have been rejected.
The Great British Bake Off judge and his wife bought the large farm property in Ashford, Kent, for £810,000 in 2019.
Proposals were lodged with Ashford Borough Council earlier this year to demolish the home's conservatory to make way for an open-plan kitchen garden with room for "ad-hoc filming".
But the council found the plans would not be a "sympathetic or appropriate addition" to the listed building.
The refusal document said the "scale, bulk, design and massing" of the plans would "detract" from the current "special interest" of the property.
The extension was to be clad in Flemish bond brick with plain clay, housing a kitchen-diner, and the plans also included the removal of the existing kitchen.
Then externally, a kitchen-garden with patio, raised beds and a brick wall connected to the extension were proposed.
The initial plans said: "The proposed extension is needed for ad-hoc filming for the house's owner Paul Hollywood, who is a well-known television personality and celebrity chef.
"The existing kitchen is not large enough and is too narrow for filming purposes - the cameras cannot be set up to adequately to obtain the required shots.
"The proposed kitchen extension will, on the other hand, provide a suitable space for these purposes.
"The space will enable the filming of unique documentary of Paul Hollywood cooking from home.
"This would provide an engaging and enhanced experience for viewers, with the chef being in his own, familiar environment."
They also argued that the plans were "necessary" to "meet the modern-day standards of a larger four-bedroomed house".
To overturn the decision, Hollywood would have to go through the council appeal process.