Plans made by Paul Hollywood to build a walled kitchen garden for filming at his Grade II-listed home have been rejected.

The Great British Bake Off judge and his wife bought the large farm property in Ashford, Kent, for £810,000 in 2019.

Proposals were lodged with Ashford Borough Council earlier this year to demolish the home's conservatory to make way for an open-plan kitchen garden with room for "ad-hoc filming".

But the council found the plans would not be a "sympathetic or appropriate addition" to the listed building.

The refusal document said the "scale, bulk, design and massing" of the plans would "detract" from the current "special interest" of the property.

