The Bake Off star, 60, is accused of tailgating cars at high speeds on the M25 to “bully” them out of the fast lane.

Bake Off star Paul Hollywood was caught speeding while rushing his sick cat to the vet. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Reality TV star Paul Hollywood was pulled over by police after speeding at nearly 100mph while rushing his sick cat to the vet, a court heard.

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The Bake Off star, 60, is accused of tailgating cars at high speeds on the M25 to “bully” them out of the fast lane during his emergency dash. A Surrey Police officer said Hollywood’s Land Rover Defender was officially clocked at 96mph, but he is believed to have reached speeds of more than 105mph when he got on to the M26. When pulled over, Hollywood blamed his behaviour on a desire to get his unwell cat to the vet for treatment. At Worthing Magistrates’ Court last week, the Great British Bake Off star pleaded guilty to speeding and was sentenced to five penalty points on his licence, a £293 fine, £120 in costs, and a £117 victim surcharge. After an intervention from his lawyers at Hickman and Rose, a second charge of driving without due care and attention was dropped by police. Read more: Scott Mills episode of Celebrity Bake Off pulled, Channel 4 says Read more: Reality TV star leads protest calling for improved maternity care

The Bake Off star is accused of tailgating cars at high speeds on the M25 to “bully” them out of the fast lane. Picture: Getty

“Mr Hollywood accepts he was driving too fast,” wrote Peter Csemiczky, a partner at the leading law firm. “He was rushing home to get his unwell cat to the vet. He understands this is no excuse and apologises for his actions. He understands and accepts that he will be punished.” Court papers show the incident happened at around 3.20pm on January 9 when Hollywood’s car was spotted speeding along the M25. Pc Alexander McAlpine, from Surrey Police, trailed Hollywood in an unmarked police car and said he saw the TV star’s vehicle “repeatedly ‘bully’ other vehicles out of its way, through use of unsafe tailgating”. “Whenever there was a vehicle ahead, the driver would close up to a follow distance of less than five metres which was wholly inappropriate for the conditions and speed. “Once a vehicle moved out of the way having been tailgated until they did so, the driver would then heavily accelerate and travel well in excess of the limit until they reached the next vehicle ahead on the road, at which point they would repeat the process, to try and ‘push’ any traffic that was in front of them out of the lane, even if they were legitimately overtaking traffic travelling slower in lane three.”

Worthing Magistrates Court. Picture: Google