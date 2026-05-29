Paul McCartney has gushed about the guitar-playing ability of Paul Mescal ahead of the Irish actor portraying him in a series of films about The Beatles.

McCartney met with Mescal and planned to teach him how to play left-handed, only to find out that he had already learned to play the seminal 1968 Beatles track, Blackbird.

Mescal will portray McCartney is a four-film event next year, with each focusing on a member of the Fab Four.

McCartney told broadcasters: “He came into this office and I thought, ‘Well, I’ll show him how to do Blackbird.’ So I picked up the guitar and started playing… and he played along exactly! I think he knew it better than I did!”.

“It was amazing how studied and how well-educated he was about me. So, yeah, I thought, OK, I’ll leave you to it,'” he added.

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