Former Manchester United footballer Paul Scholes has been handed a six-month road ban after he racked up two driving convictions in the space of two days.

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Scholes was then prosecuted for failing to respond to two police letters asking for confirmation that he had been the speeding driver.

The ex-Man United and England star was also taken to task by Greater Manchester Police after a Mercedes registered in his name was caught driving at 49mph in a 30mph zone in November last year.

West Yorkshire Police brought a prosecution over the incident, as Scholes’s car had been clocked at 37mph on a 30mph stretch of residential road.

The 51-year-old former midfielder was caught speeding in a Range Rover in March while on a late-night drive through Cleckheaton in West Yorkshire.

The two criminal cases culminated in hearings on two days last week, when Scholes was handed a six-month driving ban and ordered to pay fines, costs, and court fees totalling £1,472.

A court official said Scholes, who was prosecuted in private hearings under the Single Justice Procedure, did not enter pleas to either of the charges he faced and was convicted in his absence.

Scholes played 499 times for Manchester United and won 66 England caps in a trophy-laden career which included 11 Premier League titles, three FA Cup wins, and two Champions League triumphs.

Court documents show Scholes’s Range Rover was caught speeding at just after 11.30pm on March 3 on the A649 Halifax Road near Cleckheaton.

Police said the former footballer replied to a notice of intended prosecution, confirming he had been the driver.

And the court papers noted that Scholes could not be offered the chance of an out-of-court settlement with a speed awareness course as he is a “totter” – meaning he already had penalty points on his licence and was now in line for an automatic ban.

In the second case, Scholes’s Mercedes broke the speed limit on the A670 Mossley Road near Ashton-under-Lyne at 11.10am on November 14 last year.

Police said two letters were sent to his home and “no reply has been received”.

At court, the force dropped the speeding allegation but continued to prosecute Scholes for failing to reply to the letters.

On August 12 at Bradford Magistrates’ Court, he was handed a six-month driving ban for the speeding offence, along with a £220 fine, £120 costs, and an £88 victim surcharge.

The following day at Manchester Magistrates’ Court, Scholes was sentenced to a £660 fine, six penalty points on his licence, £120 in costs, and a £264 victim surcharge.