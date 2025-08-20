Paul Weller is suing his former accountants after they cut ties with him over his claim that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

"It's well known what your political views are in relation to Israel, the Palestinians and Gaza, but we as a firm are offended at the assertions that Israel is committing any type of genocide,” a message sent to Weller by the firm reportedly read.

Weller’s lawyers claim the musician was informed in March that the accountants would no longer associate with him.

The Jam star, 67, has accused Harris and Trotte of discrimination after the firm ended their partnership with him, according to a legal letter.

"Everyone is entitled to their own views, but you are alleging such anti-Israel views that we as a firm with Jewish roots and many Jewish partners are not prepared to work with someone who holds these views."

At least 60,000 people, the vast majority women and children, have been killed in Israel’s assault on Gaza.

It launched its assault in the wake of Hamas' October 7 attack, which killed more than 1,300 Israelis.

Israel has rejected allegations of genocide, while the International Court of Justice has ruled there is a “reasonable case” that it is.

Weller’s lawyers argue that by cutting ties with him over his philosophical beliefs, the firm unlawfully discriminated against him.

The singer said: "I've always spoken out against injustice, whether it's apartheid, ethnic cleansing, or genocide. What's happening to the Palestinian people in Gaza is a humanitarian catastrophe.

"I believe they have the right to self-determination, dignity, and protection under international law, and I believe Israel is committing genocide against them. That must be called out.

"Silencing those who speak this truth is not just censorship - it's complicity.

"I'm taking legal action not just for myself, but to help ensure that others are not similarly punished for expressing their beliefs about the rights of the Palestinian people."