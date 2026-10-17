Comedian Paul Whitehouse fought back against someone who tried to steal his card while he was at a cashpoint in London, his wife has said.

Dr Mine Conkbayir said the comedian had gone out to get her some medication on Friday night when someone tried to take his card at a cashpoint behind a Sainsbury’s in Essex Road, Islington.

She said he fought back and retrieved his card, but was left “frustrated”.

In an Instagram post, Dr Conkbayir said: “Well, a horrid start to the weekend, would be an understatement.

“Yesterday, I had a bad reaction to some treatment, which has left me feeling rather rotten.

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