Comedian Paul Whitehouse fights back against thief at cashpoint in ‘horrid’ broad daylight attack
The comedian had gone out to get his wife some medication when he was attacked
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Comedian Paul Whitehouse fought back against someone who tried to steal his card while he was at a cashpoint in London, his wife has said.
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Dr Mine Conkbayir said the comedian had gone out to get her some medication on Friday night when someone tried to take his card at a cashpoint behind a Sainsbury’s in Essex Road, Islington.
She said he fought back and retrieved his card, but was left “frustrated”.
In an Instagram post, Dr Conkbayir said: “Well, a horrid start to the weekend, would be an understatement.
“Yesterday, I had a bad reaction to some treatment, which has left me feeling rather rotten.
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“So, last night, Paul dashed out to get me some meds.
“He was mugged on Essex Road (Islington) – at the cashpoint behind the Sainsbury’s local.
“He did fight back and retrieved his card, with the perp scuttling away empty-handed. But that’s not the point, is it.
“I kept shtum, out of respect, but he just came over, having taken our daughter to our football, still frustrated.
“I asked whether he’d like me to post – he said yes – in the hope that it might help folk to be more aware when out and about.
“So please, everyone – I don’t mean to patronise, but please be super vigilant out there.”
Whitehouse is known for his work on hit shows The Fast Show and Gone Fishing, the latter of which he co-hosts with fellow comedian Bob Mortimer.
It has also been announced that he will play the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry caretaker, Argus Filch, in the new Harry Potter TV series.