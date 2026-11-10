Radcliffe, who is now known as a commentator, is a three-time London Marathon winner

Paula Radcliffe of Great Britain takes a victory lap with a British flag after winning the women's marathon in 2:20:57 in the IAAF World Championships in 2005. Picture: Kirby Lee/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Champion marathon runner Paula Radcliffe, whose women’s world record for the distance lasted 16 years, is set to be made an officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

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Radcliffe, 52, is among a number of achievers who are to receive their honours at a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. Broadcaster and musician Cerys Matthews, 57, and DJ Carl Cox, 64, are each also set to pick up their OBE awards for services to music. Radcliffe, who is now known as a commentator, is a three-time London Marathon winner and her world marathon record of 2:15:25 stood for 16 years until it was broken in 2019. Read more: Victims ‘forced to relocate’ out of fear of early release prisoners, as Manchester police chief says more than a fifth have reoffended one month on Read more: Second UK RAF base 'evacuated by US forces due to Iran threat'

Broadcaster and musician Cerys Matthews is also set to pick up their OBE awards for services to music. Picture: Christie Goodwin/Getty

Her honour for services to sport comes after a career which also includes World, European and Commonwealth medals across 10,000m, 5,000m and cross country. Cardiff-born Matthews was a founding member and singer in the band Catatonia. She fronts a weekly show on BBC Radio 6 Music and was made an MBE in 2014. Cox has been a major figure in dance music for more than four decades, performing around the world and presenting shows on radio and online platforms.

Carl Cox performs during the 2026 Wilderness Festival. Picture: Samir Hussein/Getty