Marathon runner Paula Radcliffe to be made OBE at Windsor Castle
Radcliffe, who is now known as a commentator, is a three-time London Marathon winner
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Champion marathon runner Paula Radcliffe, whose women’s world record for the distance lasted 16 years, is set to be made an officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).
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Radcliffe, 52, is among a number of achievers who are to receive their honours at a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.
Broadcaster and musician Cerys Matthews, 57, and DJ Carl Cox, 64, are each also set to pick up their OBE awards for services to music.
Radcliffe, who is now known as a commentator, is a three-time London Marathon winner and her world marathon record of 2:15:25 stood for 16 years until it was broken in 2019.
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Her honour for services to sport comes after a career which also includes World, European and Commonwealth medals across 10,000m, 5,000m and cross country.
Cardiff-born Matthews was a founding member and singer in the band Catatonia.
She fronts a weekly show on BBC Radio 6 Music and was made an MBE in 2014.
Cox has been a major figure in dance music for more than four decades, performing around the world and presenting shows on radio and online platforms.
He began his career as a mobile DJ with a passion for funk, soul and disco at just 15, before moving into the house and techno styles of EDM (electronic dance music) he has become famous for in his 20s, after buying his first professional DJ decks with a £1,000 grant from The Prince’s Trust.
His work has seen him go on to win 16 DJ Awards, five International Dance Music Awards and an NME Award, plus being made an OBE in the 2026 King’s Birthday Honours.
He previously told the Press Association: “I’ve always loved what I do,” adding: “Getting the OBE, it was based on my work, which I still continue to do… I’ve been able to touch people with my music for years and years and years, over the decades, flying the flag for a British man all over the world.”