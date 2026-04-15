The suspect told investigators he wanted to conduct his own school shooting “like the Columbine shooters,” and “kill the school’s principal".

By Flaminia Luck

This is the moment a heroic headteacher "saved lives" after tackling an active shooter at an Oklahoma secondary school.

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CCTV footage shows the moment the former student is brought to the ground by high school principal Kirk Moore after he walked into the lobby of Pauls Valley High School and fired shots. Victor Hawkins, 20, also aimed the gun at two students before he was taken down and while another member of staff got the gun from his hand. Principal Moore was shot in the leg during the incident. Hawkins, 20, was arrested on the scene, and now faces two counts of pointing a firearm, one count of shooting with intent to kill, and two counts of unlawful carrying.

Moment school principal tackles a school shooter. Picture: Pauls Valley High School

CCTV footage shows the moment Victor Hawkins, 20, enters the lobby of Pauls Valley High School on April 7 and aims a gun at two students. The former student is then tackled to the ground by high school principal Kirk Moore as the gunman fires shots into the ground. Another member of staff then joins the struggle and removes the gun from his hand. Principal Moore was shot in the leg during the incident - but has since been released from hospital. Hawkins - who was armed with two semi automatic weapons - was arrested on the scene. He now faces two counts of pointing a firearm, one count of shooting with intent to kill, and two counts of unlawful carrying. He will appear in court next month.

Another member of staff knocks the gun out of the suspects hand. Picture: Pauls Valley High School