Those convicted of a certain type of manslaughter will no longer be eligible for early release, including Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole

Two of Pc Andrew Harper’s killers will be excluded from the early release scheme and will remain in prison, according to reports. Picture: Alamy/PA

By Chay Quinn

Two of Pc Andrew Harper’s killers will be excluded from the early release scheme and will remain in prison, LBC understands.

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Those convicted of a certain type of manslaughter will no longer be eligible for early release, including Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole. Andy Burnham previously pledged to do “everything possible” to ensure the pair were not freed from prison early, following widespread condemnation of the scheme. However, the Prime Minister declined to confirm this particular change relating to “unlawful act” manslaughter earlier this month, telling reporters it was “speculation”. He ordered a review of the scheme, which is being undertaken by Justice Secretary Alex Norris and is set to be published when Parliament returns from summer recess in September. Mr Norris was asked by Mr Burnham “to develop a plan to maximise public safety and minimise the early release of prisoners”. Read More: Child, seven, and her aunt killed in Middlesbrough house fire near A66 crash site as two arrested on suspicion of murder Read More: One million sign petition to block early release of PC Harper’s killers

Bowers and Cole, two of Pc Harper’s three killers, were passengers in the car that dragged the police officer down a country road after he got caught in a strap attached to the vehicle as they fled the scene of a quad bike theft in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, in 2019. Under the scheme’s current rules, they would be released next year, halfway through their 13-year sentences. Labour’s early release scheme started in September 2024 with the aim of easing overcrowding in jails. It allows certain prisoners to be released after serving 40% of their fixed-term sentence, rather than the usual 50%. The 2026 Sentencing Act, which became law earlier this year, allows for an expansion of the early release scheme by reducing the threshold from 40% of a fixed-term sentence to a third. Since becoming Prime Minister, Mr Burnham has excluded rapists and child sex offenders from being eligible for the scheme.

Bowers and Cole (pictured), two of Pc Harper’s three killers, were passengers in the car that dragged the police officer down a country road. Picture: PA