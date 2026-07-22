Henry Long, Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers were all jailed over the PC's killing. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said that the main perpetrator in the killing of PC Andrew Harper “will not be subject to any early release” as he pledged to review the controversial scheme.

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PC Harper was 28 years old when he sustained fatal injuries while responding to a quad bike theft in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, in August 2019. He died after getting caught in a strap attached to the back of a car and dragged down a country road as three teenage suspects fled the scene of the burglary. Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole were jailed for 13 years in 2020 for the manslaughter of PC Harper. Both men are feared eligible to be released from prison halfway through their sentences, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has confirmed. But Henry Long, also involved in the killing, received a 16-year sentence and will not be eligible. Speaking in Bath, Mr Burnham appeared to indicate the case could trigger a wider review of the policy to release prisoners early. Read more: 'A slap in the face': PC Andrew Harper’s killers could walk free early under prison release scheme Read more: PC Harper: Nick Ferrari challenges criminal barrister over killers' sentence length

Andrew Harper was killed while responding to a burglary. Picture: Thames Valley Police