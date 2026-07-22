'Nobody wants to receive a letter like that': PM pledges to review early release of men involved in PC Andrew Harper killing
Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said that the main perpetrator in the killing of PC Andrew Harper “will not be subject to any early release” as he pledged to review the controversial scheme.
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PC Harper was 28 years old when he sustained fatal injuries while responding to a quad bike theft in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, in August 2019.
He died after getting caught in a strap attached to the back of a car and dragged down a country road as three teenage suspects fled the scene of the burglary.
Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole were jailed for 13 years in 2020 for the manslaughter of PC Harper.
Both men are feared eligible to be released from prison halfway through their sentences, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has confirmed.
But Henry Long, also involved in the killing, received a 16-year sentence and will not be eligible.
Speaking in Bath, Mr Burnham appeared to indicate the case could trigger a wider review of the policy to release prisoners early.
Read more: 'A slap in the face': PC Andrew Harper’s killers could walk free early under prison release scheme
Read more: PC Harper: Nick Ferrari challenges criminal barrister over killers' sentence length
Referring to the case of Pc Harper and concerns from his family about early release of two of his killers, he said: “On the broader issue, I feel for the family, it’s an appalling crime that was committed.
“The main perpetrator will not be subject to any early release. Of course, others involved have potentially been identified.
“But I’ve spoken to the new Justice Secretary. He will review the policy together and make further statements in due course.”
Under the new Sentencing Act, set to come into force in September, some 6,000 criminals are set to be released under the early prison release scheme.
The Government has so far failed to rule out whether killers, rapists and paedophiles will be exempt from the scheme.
PC Harper’s mother, Debbie Adlam, said she had received a letter from the MoJ warning that her son's killers' sentences could be reduced.
She told The Telegraph: “It makes me feel sick. Andrew’s life doesn’t get to come back. It feels like a slap in the face and an insult.”
The third man involved, Henry Long, who drove the vehicle, was jailed for 16 years and is not eligible for the scheme.He will be able to apply for parole after serving half of his sentence.
The case prompted widespread outrage and led to the introduction of Harper’s Law, which brought in mandatory life sentences for people convicted of killing emergency workers while committing another crime.