It comes despite his widow branding move "deplorable" as it emerged Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole could become eligible for early release

By Alex Storey

Two of PC Andrew Harper's killers will still be eligible for early release from prison in September despite Andy Burnham vowing to review the early release of inmates.

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The new PM said he would be reviewing the details of the early release scheme. Picture: Alamy

The pair, who were both 17 at the time, were jailed for 13 years in 2020 for PC Harper's manslaughter, who was killed while responding to the theft of a quad bike in Berkshire in August 2019. They were inside a vehicle which dragged the 28-year-old police officer for more than a mile along country roads after his ankles became caught in a tow rope. Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Thursday, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Emma Reynolds, refused to rule out that the early release of the pair and defended the early release scheme to ease the burden on prisons. Repeatedly asked by Nick if they qualify for early release in September as it stands, Ms Reynolds said: "As currently constituted, that's my understanding."

PC Andrew Harper was killed in 2019. Picture: PA

Putting Ms Harper's comments to the minister, she added: "My heart goes out to her. "This is the most horrific crime, and it reminds us that the police run towards danger when we rightly run away from it. "They are very, very brave indeed, and my heart goes out to them." But she added: "We absolutely don't want to be in this position where we have a priso state that was at the brink of collapse. "You know, we've already added to the prison places 3,200 in the last 2 years. That's 40 times the rate, as I said before, of the last Conservative administration, but the prisons were at breaking point.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Emma Reynolds confirmed to LBC that two of Andrew Harper's killers are eligible for early release. Picture: LBC

"We want the police to be able to arrest people when they have committed crimes and have somewhere to put people. So I can totally understand." Ms Reynolds added the government would "look at the implementation as the Prime Minister set out" on Wednesday. The driver of the vehicle which caused PC Harper’s death, Henry Long, received a 16-year sentence, and will not be eligible for the scheme. The Sentencing Act 2026 introduces an “earned progression model” that replaces automatic halfway release for prisoners serving standard determinate sentences in England and Wales with a tiered, behaviour-based system. It will allow most of them to be released.

Jessie Cole (left) and Albert Bowers. Picture: Tha