A former PE teacher has admitted sexually communicating with a teenage girl but denied a string of other charges.

Bronwen James, 29, pleaded guilty to one charge of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

But she denied a total of 11 other offences relating to two girls and a boy over a three-year period when she appeared before Salisbury Crown Court.

These charges are: six charges of sexual activity with two girls; four charges of sexual activity with a boy; one charge of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

A 13th count - of making an indecent photograph of a child, namely a Category C image - was not put.

The defendant, wearing a cream two-piece outfit, spoke only to confirm her name, date of birth and enter her pleas.

James, of Chippenham, Wiltshire, will face a 10-day trial starting on April 27 next year at Winchester Crown Court.

Judge Christopher Parker KC released James on conditional bail until her trial.

Wiltshire Police previously confirmed that James taught PE at Hardenhuish School in Chippenham and Bitterne Park School in Southampton.