Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that while changes in the deal were still possible, the tentative agreement showed his country had emerged stronger from the conflict

Iran peace deal 'close' but will not be signed on Sunday, Tehran has confirmed. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Iran has claimed it is very close to a peace deal with the US - despite its interior ministry confirming that its signing will not take place tomorrow.

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On Saturday, the United States and Iran signalled that an agreement to end their war was close, with a senior US administration official saying both sides had agreed on a text and that Washington expects to sign an initial deal in the coming days. The exact timing of the signing of the Islamabad memorandum will not be on Sunday, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, according to state media on Saturday. Baghaei said the possibility of signing the Islamabad memorandum in the coming days could not be ruled out, but added that caution was needed regarding any comment on the signing date due to the hesitation of the other side. At least one person was killed on Saturday following a strike on the town of Marrakeh, located in Lebanon's Tyre district, according to local media. Read more: The Week in Pictures: The World Cup kicks off, Belfast in flames, and a bear on the loose in the US Capitol building Read more: More than half of young social media users support ban on explicit image sharing - as 45 per cent call for limits on live-streaming

We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week.



We would like to thank United States of… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 13, 2026

Secretary Of State Rubio Meets With Pakistani Foreign Minister At Department Of State. Picture: Getty

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that while changes in the deal were still possible, the tentative agreement showed his country had emerged stronger from the conflict. "Iran is the winner of the war with the US," he said on state television on Friday. Hours after those remarks, US forces shot down multiple Iranian one-way attack drones heading toward the Strait of Hormuz, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the drones had posed a threat to commercial traffic. US Central Command later confirmed the action and said the waterway was open. The proposed memorandum of understanding calls for reopening the strait and lifting the US naval blockade on Iranian ports, sources on all sides of the talks said.

U.S. forces continue to strictly enforce the blockade against Iran. CENTCOM has redirected 139 compliant commercial ships and disabled 9 non-compliant vessels since April 13. pic.twitter.com/Sl8x1fF2wM — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 12, 2026

Negotiations over Iran's nuclear program - US President Donald Trump's stated rationale for starting the war - would take place afterwards. A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters on Friday that the deal met Trump's core objectives and put negotiations "in a very, very good place." Pakistan has been mediating talks. Accounts of the draft proposal from Western, Pakistani and Iranian sources pointed to terms that could favour Iran, drawing criticism from Trump, who dismissed the reports as inaccurate. While there were minor differences, the proposals broadly offered Tehran much of what it has sought, with Trump appearing to secure little beyond the reopening of the strait, which Iran closed after the US and Israel strikes in February. Araqchi said Iran would, along with Oman, retain control of traffic through the strait, which before the war handled one-fifth of the world's oil and gas supply. "Our sword will always hang over the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi shake hands during a meeting. Picture: Foad Ashtari/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A Western source said the deal could be signed as soon as Sunday, with Geneva seen as the likeliest venue. Araqchi said the deal would be signed remotely before it is announced. Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis spoke on Saturday, welcomed the progress in talks and agreed to stay in close contact, Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a brief statement. It gave no further details. Draft terms described by multiple sources indicate the US would begin releasing billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets and waive sanctions on its oil exports, in return for Iran opening the strait. Iran's nuclear program would be addressed during a 60-day period of talks. The US official said the agreement would ultimately lead to the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear program, with its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to be destroyed and removed. But Araqchi said that Iran, which sources said has not accepted the dismantling of its nuclear program, wanted to retain the uranium in diluted form. The proposals also include discussion of possible war reparations for Tehran and dropping longstanding US demands for limits on Iran's missile program, the sources said. The US official disputed that account.

President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he arrives at the White House on April 07, 2025. Picture: Alex Wong/Getty Images