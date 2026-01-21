According to research by Oxford University Press, 35% of children chose peace, followed by 33% choosing AI and 21% opting for resilience

Peace has been named Oxford children’s word of the year for 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Peace has been named Oxford Children’s Word of the Year for 2025.

According to research by Oxford University Press (OUP), 35 per cent of children chose peace, followed by 33 per cent choosing AI and 21 per cent opting for resilience. The research was carried out in 2025 and surveyed opinions from almost 5,000 children across the UK aged six to 14. One in 10 children mentioned "war" when asked why they chose peace and highlighted specific conflicts such as Ukraine and Gaza. A study of the Oxford Children's Corpus, a database of writing by and for children in the English language containing over half a billion words, reveals mentions of peace in children's stories submitted to the BBC 500 Words competition have increased by 60 per cent since 2015, OUP said.

For the second-year running, AI was selected as runner-up, and when asked why they chose the word 20% mentioned “hearing” and “talking” about AI. Picture: Alamy

For the second-year running, AI was selected as runner-up, and when asked why they chose the word 20 per cent mentioned “hearing” and “talking” about AI. Similar to last year, when asked how the word made them feel children gave positive responses with more than one in 10 using “excited” or “exciting”. Almost half (47 per cent) of children chose six-seven as their slang word of the year, followed by aura (24 per cent) and delulu (7 per cent). Research revealed that the use of six-seven among children fosters inclusivity and social currency, with almost one in 10 mentioning “friends” when asked how they use the term and “popular” was frequently mentioned in reference to what six-seven meant to them along with more than one in four (28 per cent) citing “fun” and “laugh”, OUP said. Andrea Quincey, director of early years and primary publishing, Oxford University Press, said: “A key theme we see from our Oxford Children’s Word of the Year research is just how attuned children are to current affairs. “This year is no different; whether that’s calling for peace in response to current conflicts or highlighting how AI has permeated daily life. “Perhaps it’s no surprise that ‘six-seven’ is voted, overwhelmingly, as their slang word of the year. A word which brings them laughter and joy and connection with friends. We see how important it is for children to have agency over their language away from the grown-up world and share words that adults can’t understand. “For this reason, we are calling for schools to get involved with our Oxford children’s word of the year research for 2026. Not only do we want to hear from more children, but we also want to hear about colloquial words and capture regional voices. This year’s research demonstrates just how important it is that we continue to research children’s language and support their vocabulary development as it plays a vital role in their self-expression.”