Shocking CCTV footage shows blaze erupt at mosque after hate crime arson attack - as police hunt two
This is the shocking moment a mosque was set ablaze in a seaside town in East Sussex in a suspected arson attack.
This is the shocking moment a mosque was set ablaze in a seaside town in East Sussex in a suspected arson attack.
Listen to this article
Police said they are treating the fire which damaged the front entrance of the mosque and a car in Peacehaven as a hate crime.
The Prime Minister said he was "appalled" by the incident and the Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has urged people to "stand united".
Officers were called to reports of an arson attack in Phyllis Avenue, in which no-one was injured, just before 10pm on Saturday night.
On Sunday afternoon, the force released images of two balaclava-clad people seen in footage approaching the front door, before spraying accelerant on the entrance to the mosque and igniting a fire.
Detectives are hunting for the suspects as they investigate arson with intent to endanger life.
'Deeply saddened'
A spokesperson for the mosque said: "We are deeply saddened by the shocking arson attack that took place at Peacehaven Community Centre on the evening of Saturday October 4.
"While the incident has caused damage to our building and vehicles, we are profoundly grateful that no-one was injured.
"This hateful act does not represent our community or our town. Peacehaven has always been a place of kindness, respect, and mutual support, and we will continue to embody those values.
"We ask everyone to reject division and respond to hate with unity and compassion."
The mosque will be closed until police have completed their investigations, the spokesperson added.
'No place in Britain'
On Monday, the Prime Minister's spokesman said: "(Sir Keir Starmer) was appalled by the arson attack in Peacehaven.
"As the Home Secretary said, attacks against Britain's Muslims are attacks against all Britons and this country itself.
"He thanks the emergency services for their swift response. Anti-Muslim hatred has no place in Britain."
Images and footage being shared online show a burnt-out car at the entrance to the mosque.
Police said one person in the pictures was wearing a distinctive black jacket with a Pre London logo in white on the chest, while the other had bright red gloves.
Read more: 'You need to help': UK's 'most prolific blood donor', 69, issues urgent plea to Brits
Read more: Zelenskyy demands tougher sanctions on UK firms after British-made parts found in Russian drones
'Utterly condemn'
Phil Rosenberg, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said: "We utterly condemn what appears to have been an arson attack on a mosque in Peacehaven.
"Every faith community has the right to worship free from fear. Our country is better than this.
"Over recent weeks there has been a lot of focus on how we have become a divided kingdom. But we are the United Kingdom. And we need to move forward against hate together."
Last week, two people were killed outside a synagogue Manchester
Appalled by the disgusting arson attack on Peacehaven mosque last night. That there were no injuries is purely by chance.— Chris Ward MP (@chriswardmp) October 5, 2025
I have spoken with @sussex_police this morning, and I’m very grateful to them and @EastSussexFRS for their response.
Detective Inspector Gavin Patch said: "This was an appalling and reckless attack which we know will have left many people feeling less safe.
"We are treating this as an arson with intent to endanger life and are continuing to pursue a number of lines of inquiry to identify those responsible."
The leader of the local council, Lewes District, said she was "shocked and saddened" by the fire.
Councillor Zoe Nicholson said: "This is a deeply distressing incident that strikes at the heart of our community.
"On behalf of Lewes District Council, I want to express our unwavering support and solidarity with the Muslim community in Peacehaven and across our district. Be in no doubt, we stand shoulder to shoulder with you."