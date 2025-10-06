This is the shocking moment a mosque was set ablaze in a seaside town in East Sussex in a suspected arson attack.

By Flaminia Luck

Police said they are treating the fire which damaged the front entrance of the mosque and a car in Peacehaven as a hate crime. The Prime Minister said he was "appalled" by the incident and the Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has urged people to "stand united". Officers were called to reports of an arson attack in Phyllis Avenue, in which no-one was injured, just before 10pm on Saturday night. On Sunday afternoon, the force released images of two balaclava-clad people seen in footage approaching the front door, before spraying accelerant on the entrance to the mosque and igniting a fire. Detectives are hunting for the suspects as they investigate arson with intent to endanger life.

Sussex Police investigating a report of arson at a mosque in Peacehaven have issued images of two people they wish to identify. Picture: Sussex Police

'Deeply saddened' A spokesperson for the mosque said: "We are deeply saddened by the shocking arson attack that took place at Peacehaven Community Centre on the evening of Saturday October 4. "While the incident has caused damage to our building and vehicles, we are profoundly grateful that no-one was injured. "This hateful act does not represent our community or our town. Peacehaven has always been a place of kindness, respect, and mutual support, and we will continue to embody those values. "We ask everyone to reject division and respond to hate with unity and compassion." The mosque will be closed until police have completed their investigations, the spokesperson added.

Damage outside the front entrance of the mosque in Phyllis Avenue, Peacehaven, East Sussex, following a suspected arson attack. Police said they are treating the fire on Saturday night, as a hate crime. Picture date: Sunday October 5, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Damage outside the front entrance of the mosque. Picture: Alamy

'No place in Britain' On Monday, the Prime Minister's spokesman said: "(Sir Keir Starmer) was appalled by the arson attack in Peacehaven. "As the Home Secretary said, attacks against Britain's Muslims are attacks against all Britons and this country itself. "He thanks the emergency services for their swift response. Anti-Muslim hatred has no place in Britain."

Police said they are treating the fire on Saturday night, as a hate crime. Picture: Alamy

Images and footage being shared online show a burnt-out car at the entrance to the mosque. Police said one person in the pictures was wearing a distinctive black jacket with a Pre London logo in white on the chest, while the other had bright red gloves. Read more: 'You need to help': UK's 'most prolific blood donor', 69, issues urgent plea to Brits Read more: Zelenskyy demands tougher sanctions on UK firms after British-made parts found in Russian drones

Officers were called to reports of an arson attack in Phyllis Avenue. Picture: Alamy

'Utterly condemn' Phil Rosenberg, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said: "We utterly condemn what appears to have been an arson attack on a mosque in Peacehaven. "Every faith community has the right to worship free from fear. Our country is better than this. "Over recent weeks there has been a lot of focus on how we have become a divided kingdom. But we are the United Kingdom. And we need to move forward against hate together." Last week, two people were killed outside a synagogue Manchester

Appalled by the disgusting arson attack on Peacehaven mosque last night. That there were no injuries is purely by chance.



I have spoken with @sussex_police this morning, and I’m very grateful to them and @EastSussexFRS for their response. — Chris Ward MP (@chriswardmp) October 5, 2025