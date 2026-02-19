In a new trailer released, Tommy Shelby is driven back from his self-imposed exile amid the chaos of the Second World War

Tommy Shelby returns to his ruthless gangster ways as he searches for his illegitimate son in an explosive new trailer for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

The film is a spin-off from the award-winning series, which ended in 2022 with the 49-year-old Irish actor's character, Tommy Shelby, riding off on a grey horse as he abandoned his life of crime. In a new trailer released, Tommy, played by award-winning actor Cillian Murphy, is driven back from his self-imposed exile amid the chaos of the Second World War. The trailer kicks off with Tommy walking around an abandoned country house, before draping a red scarf over an unseen tombstone. Meanwhile, a voiceover from Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson can be heard saying: "Tommy, you live in a house haunted with ghosts of people who died because of you." Read More: Irish stars Cillian Murphy, Graham Norton and Domhnall Gleeson dazzle in new Taylor Swift music video

Viewers then get a glimpse of her as new character, Kaulo, as she seemingly speaks to Tommy and says: "You abandoned your kingdom. And you abandoned your son." The trailer then flashes his son, Erasmus 'Duke' Shelby, played by Bafta-winner Barry Keoghan. Actress Sophie Rundle later makes her return as Tommy Shelby's fiery sister, Ada, and while sitting in a car with him she says: "Your gypsy son is running the Peaky Blinders like it's 1919 all over again." The trailer sees Duke at the centre of a violent scene, holding a baseball bat as nearby characters fight one another, and Tommy is then seen saying: "I can't help him, because I'm not that man any more." His son is then asked by British Fascist sympathiser Beckett (Tim Roth) to take part "in an act of treason that will decide this war for Germany".

The trailer shows a building exploding and Tommy angrily slamming a desk, while Duke's voice can be heard: "The world don't give a f*** about me, and I don't give a f*** about the world." Award-winning actor Stephen Graham then makes an appearance as union convener Hayden Stagg, and says to Tommy: "I've heard that you decided this wasn't your war." He responds: "It is now." Tommy is then seen making a public return, before the trailer shows a series of explosions and shootouts - hinting at the drama to come in the new film.

