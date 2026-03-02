Stars hit the red carpet in Birmingham this evening for the premier of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

Four years after TV series Peaky Blinders concluded in dramatic and sombre fashion, leading actor Cillian Murphy is reprising his pivotal role as Tommy Shelby in Stephen Knight's big screen adaptation of the hit show.

The Oscar winner thrilled fans by posing for selfies and signing autographs as he arrived at the event in Symphony Hall tonight.

Rebecca Ferguson and Tim Roth were also among the stars who descended on the venue and both feature in film.

However, many of the main actors were absent from the event, including Sophie Rundell, who plays Tommy's sister Ada.

Read more: Peaky Blinders film trailer released with gangsters set to return to the big screen

Read more: Peaky Blinders set to return with focus on 'new generation of Shelbys'