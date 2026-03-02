Blinding premier: Peaky Blinders take over Birmingham for launch of new film
Stars hit the red carpet in Birmingham this evening for the premier of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.
Four years after TV series Peaky Blinders concluded in dramatic and sombre fashion, leading actor Cillian Murphy is reprising his pivotal role as Tommy Shelby in Stephen Knight's big screen adaptation of the hit show.
The Oscar winner thrilled fans by posing for selfies and signing autographs as he arrived at the event in Symphony Hall tonight.
Rebecca Ferguson and Tim Roth were also among the stars who descended on the venue and both feature in film.
However, many of the main actors were absent from the event, including Sophie Rundell, who plays Tommy's sister Ada.
Recent Golden Globe winner Stephen Graham from Adolescence also stars in the movie, set in WWII, and is reprising his role as Hayden Stagg, who he played in the final series. But he too was not seen at the premier tonight.
Barry Keoghan, also absent, plays Duke Shelby alongside a new generation of Peaky Blinders who have been drawn into a Nazi plot that puts the future of the family at stake as Great Britain and the rest of Europe battle Hitler’s war machine.
But a host of other celebrities were seen on the red carpet included Karen Carney and her partner from Strictly Come Dancing Carlos Gu.
John Taylor, who co-founded the band Duran Duran, was also in attendance for the film's first ever screening.
A synopsis for the new film reads: "Birmingham, 1940. Amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy Shelby is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet.
"With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons, and choose whether to confront his legacy, or burn it to the ground. By order of the Peaky Blinders…"It is written by Stephen Knight and directed by Tom Harper.