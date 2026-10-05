Peaky Blinders actor Joe Cole has pleaded guilty to speeding in one of London’s 20mph zones.

Cole, who starred as John Shelby in the hit drama series, was at the wheel of a BMW 1 Series when he was caught driving at 24mph near Wandsworth Common in south London, court documents show.

Last week the 37-year-old, who also appeared in Black Mirror and Gangs Of London, pleaded guilty by the single justice procedure to the offence on May 28 this year.

Admitting the offence, Cole, who lives in Kingston-upon-Thames, wrote: “I am an actor and have been abroad for the last few months.

“I have not received relevant documentation for me to pay the fine for this offence.”

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