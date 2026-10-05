Peaky Blinders star pleads guilty after driving 24mph in a 20mph zone behind wheel of his BMW
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Peaky Blinders actor Joe Cole has pleaded guilty to speeding in one of London’s 20mph zones.
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Cole, who starred as John Shelby in the hit drama series, was at the wheel of a BMW 1 Series when he was caught driving at 24mph near Wandsworth Common in south London, court documents show.
Last week the 37-year-old, who also appeared in Black Mirror and Gangs Of London, pleaded guilty by the single justice procedure to the offence on May 28 this year.
Admitting the offence, Cole, who lives in Kingston-upon-Thames, wrote: “I am an actor and have been abroad for the last few months.
“I have not received relevant documentation for me to pay the fine for this offence.”
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In court documents, Cole indicated he would not like to attend court, so the case will be handed to a magistrate to decide what penalty he will receive in private.
Cole has had a storied career since breaking through in 2010.
After roles in the sixth series of Skins, he landed his star turn as John Shelby.
He starred in the Stephen Knight gangster series from 2013 to 2017, when he was killed off.
For the final two series of his run, he was joined on the Cillian Murphy-starred show by his brother, Finn Cole.
He was also nominated for a Bafta after starring in an episode of the anthology series Black Mirror titled 'Hang the DJ'.