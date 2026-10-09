This week, Andrew Garfield will take centre stage as a grieving farmer known as ‘The Ploughman’ - the protagonist in Paul Greengrass’ most recent historical film inspired by the Peasant’s Revolt of 1381.

Last month also saw the release of AK Blakemore’s new novel, Doom Painting, which follows the rebellion of the commons against exploitative landowners and the aristocratic class who sought to oppress their freedoms.

The launch of both works comes at a hugely significant time when many facets of the Peasant’s Revolt mirror our own contemporary situation. The 1381 revolt emerged in the aftermath of a devastating pandemic as the Black Death swept through Europe, killing millions. England was stuck in near-continuous warfare with France, which drove up the tax burden, while extreme weather damaged crops and caused widespread flooding around the Thames Estuary.

As a result, labour disruption grew and corruption scandals eroded trust in the elites as the masses buckled under a third poll tax in four years, which disproportionately affected the poorest in society. Economic pressures resulted in a rise in xenophobia, with Flemish weavers slaughtered by the rebels in London and East Anglia.

All of this slowly chipped away at the faith in the ability of leaders to govern, leading to tens of thousands of people marching on London. Many of the same tensions that fueled the revolt are at play today.

Despite its popular name, our database at People of 1381 shows the Peasant’s Revolt reached beyond the typical stereotype of peasants and farmers. Men and women from many classes were involved, including townsmen, landowners, servants, soldiers and even tax collectors, all with different motivations for revolting. Geographically, it was widespread, with riots as west as Gloucester and as far north as Yorkshire and Chester.

Much like the depth of feeling in 1381, the UK today is experiencing an era of scepticism and discontent. The most recent British Social Attitudes survey reported 79% of us were dissatisfied with how Britain was run – evident in the inability of our recent Prime Ministers to govern for more than a couple of years. In recent years, we’ve had a pandemic which exposed the rule-breaking habits of the leading class.

Frozen tax thresholds are stealthily increasing the tax burden to a post-war high, with further increases touted by Burnham’s new government – be it to pay for social care or defence. For the first time, the younger generation will live shorter lives and with less wealth than their grandparents. At the same time, excess wealth is concentrated in the hands of a small elite, with the top fifth in UK society owning two-thirds of the country’s wealth.

By looking back, we can draw some uncanny parallels. While history may not be able to predict the future, it can certainly help us to ensure society is governed fairly and sustainably to avoid future widespread discontent. That these events are capturing the popular imagination now should make those in the ruling class sit up and take notice.

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Professor Adrian Bell is the lead researcher at People of 1381, the most comprehensive database of participants in the Peasant’s Revolt, and Chair of History of Finance at Henley Business School.

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