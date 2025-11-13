James Peaty was reportedly held by police on Monday

Adam Peaty was escorted off plane by armed police after receiving threats on Budapest stag do. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Adam Peaty's brother James has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of sending threatening texts to the Olympian swimmer during his stag do.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Adam, 30, was escorted off the aircraft by five uniformed police officers when he arrived at Manchester Airport from Budapest on Sunday night. It came after Adam's fiancee Holly Ramsay, 25, alerted police after he received a threat that "he'd be met off the plane" following his trip to the Hungarian capital. James Peaty, 34, was held at his home in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, on Monday and has since been bailed, The Sun report. Read more: Adam Peaty escorted off plane by armed police after vile threats on Budapest stag do Read more: British journalist recalls 'agonising' detention likened to the 'movies' during two-week detention in America

Peaty and fiancé Holly Ramsay are due to marry next month. Picture: Getty

Dad of the siblings, Mark, told the newspaper: “They’re brothers. "They’ve always been close but like any normal family, brothers fight, argue, fall out, make-up and start all over again. But it's got out of hand. "There’s been very little empathy towards Jamie’s genuine mental health difficulties." The feud is said to have been sparked after Holly didn't invite her future mother-in-law to her hen party, which was attended by celebrities including Victoria Beckham. The couple are set for a Christmas wedding at Bath Abbey next month, which Adam's mum Caroline, 59, has reportedly been uninvited from. Holly's celebrity dad, chef Gordon, and his wife Tana, have been "100 per cent supportive" of the pair.

Gordon Ramsay, Holly Anna Ramsay and Adam Peaty. Picture: Getty

Another source added: "This feud is heart-breaking from both sides. "But the reality is that Adam sees his mum Caroline to be enabling his brother's actions rather than pushing him to deal with his demons. "Poor Caroline must feel utterly torn and it's just very hard for everyone. It is understood the brothers have not been on speaking terms since June, with James not in attendance on the stag trip. A family source told the newspaper that James would "never hurt his brother." They added: "It's ridiculous that Adam was given an escort off his flight back from his stag-do. "James would never hurt a bone in Adam's body and doesn’t even drive, so how would he have gone to the airport?"