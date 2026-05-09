A pedestrian was fatally struck down by an aircraft on the runway of a US airport on Friday night, forcing an emergency evacuation as the jet's engine was set ablaze.

The person killed on the runway, who has not yet been identified, was reportedly hit as they crossed Runway 17L just two minutes after having jumped the airport's fence.

No immediate injuries were reported on board.

There were 231 people on the plane before a fire started on board, crew members confirmed.

The victim was partially sucked in one of the engines of Frontier Flight 4345, according to a report citing local officials.

An Airbus A321 operated by Frontier Airlines reportedly hit the civilian on Friday night at Denver airport, Colorado.

Pilots cancelled the take-off and passengers were evacuated from the aircraft via emergency slides after smoke was seen coming from the cabin."We're stopping on the runway," the pilot told the control tower, according to audio heard by ATC.com.

"We just hit somebody. We have an engine fire," they said.

“The aircraft reportedly struck a pedestrian on the runway during take-off. Smoke was reported in the cabin and the pilots aborted take-off. Passengers were then safely evacuated via slides as a matter of precaution,” an airline spokesperson said.

They added: “We are investigating this incident and gathering more information in co-ordination with the airport and other safety authorities. We are deeply saddened by this event.”

A Denver airport spokesperson said the airline “reported striking a pedestrian” at shortly before midnight.

“There was a brief engine fire that was promptly extinguished by the Denver fire department,” the statement read.

Passengers on the Los Angeles-bound flight were taken by bus to the airport terminal and most have since now taken off on another Frontier flight.The runway was shut immediately after the disaster as investigations were underway.

The airport inspected the fence line at the site and discovered it was intact.The National Transportation Safety Board has been informed.