Pedestrianising Oxford Street will be 'dangerous, unworkable and catastrophic' say locals
Local residents have criticised London Mayor Sadiq Khan's plans to pedestrianise Oxford Street, saying the proposal will ‘will fuel shoplifting and mugging’
The Marylebone Association have said the plans will add to soaring crime rates, creating a "magnet" for criminals to target shoppers.
The organisation, which represents local residents and businesses, have rejected Sir Sadiq Khan’s bid to turn the street into a pedestrian-only zone, calling the plans “dangerous, unworkable and catastrophic for the surrounding neighbourhoods”.
The comments came as Transport for London (TfL) published details of proposed traffic diversions, revealing that bicycles will also be banned under the plans.
In response to the proposals, the Marylebone Association said: “The scheme solves nothing and creates new risks on an unprecedented scale.
“Removing traffic removes natural surveillance, turning the street into an open stretch vulnerable to gangs, rough sleeping, illegal trading and street crime."
They highlighted that business already "report soaring shoplifting, assaults and anti-social behaviour", and stressed the changes would require increased policing and barriers against "hostile vehicles".
The association also flagged other issues with the proposals, including a much longer walk for elderly and disabled shoppers due to taxi restrictions and relocated bus stops, making the street a "no-go zone".
Additionally, nearly half of shops on the street lack rear access, meaning deliveries and rubbish collections would be pushed into side streets and need to be rigidly timetabled.
Speaking on the plans, Sir Sadiq said urgent action is required to give Oxford Street “a new lease of life and make it an attractive international destination once again”.
An earlier survey saw the idea of pedestrianisation backed by two thirds of respondents. A consultation on the changes will run for eight weeks until Jan 16.
TfL have said delivery of the scheme would start in the second half of next year.