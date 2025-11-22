The Marylebone Association have said the plans will add to soaring crime rates, creating a "magnet" for criminals to target shoppers.

The organisation, which represents local residents and businesses, have rejected Sir Sadiq Khan’s bid to turn the street into a pedestrian-only zone, calling the plans “dangerous, unworkable and catastrophic for the surrounding neighbourhoods”.

The comments came as Transport for London (TfL) published details of proposed traffic diversions, revealing that bicycles will also be banned under the plans.

In response to the proposals, the Marylebone Association said: “The scheme solves nothing and creates new risks on an unprecedented scale.

“Removing traffic removes natural surveillance, turning the street into an open stretch vulnerable to gangs, rough sleeping, illegal trading and street crime."

They highlighted that business already "report soaring shoplifting, assaults and anti-social behaviour", and stressed the changes would require increased policing and barriers against "hostile vehicles".

