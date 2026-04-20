As part of the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, ministers are set to gain a flexible power to curb children’s social media use.

Peer pushing for social media ban says ‘no time for game-playing’ before vote. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A peer pushing for a restriction on social media use for under-16s to be introduced within a year has said it is “no time for parliamentary game-playing”.

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Peers have twice voted to introduce an age limit in the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, but both efforts were rejected by MPs in the Commons. On Monday, the House of Lords will vote on a new amendment tabled by Conservative former schools minister Lord Nash, which seeks a legal requirement to raise the age of access for social media platforms deemed harmful to 16 within a 12-month window. A meeting on Thursday at Downing Street between Sir Keir Starmer and executives from technology companies Meta, Snap, Google, TikTok and X saw the Prime Minister say that things “must change”. Read more: A ban on social media will help Sir Keir Starmer, not just our kids' safety Read more: Reeves 'concerned' over social media impact on children despite MPs voting down ban

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer met with executives from technology companies. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir said: “Things can’t go on like this, they must change because right now social media is putting our children at risk. “In a world in which children are protected, even if that means access is restricted, that is preferable to a world where harm is the price of participation.” But Lord Nash has said the Government is “inexplicably” not committing to action now. MPs on Wednesday voted by 256 to 150, majority 106, to side with the Government on its plan to tackle social media-linked harms affecting children. As part of the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, ministers are set to gain a flexible power to curb children’s social media use with curfews, scrolling limits and restrictions on location sharing. The Government could also choose to block under-16s from specified platforms. A consultation, set to close next month, has been set up to help ministers decide what action they should take.