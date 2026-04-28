Peers have ended their stand-off with MPs over plans to curb social media for under-16s after the Government agreed to introduce restrictions.

Pressure in the House of Lords had been led by Tory former education minister and academy chain founder Lord Nash, who accepted the Government’s “last-minute” concession.

Peers stood down on Tuesday after ministers announced they would impose social media restrictions for young people regardless of the outcome of a consultation which is currently underway.

The two chambers of the Houses of Parliament had been locked in a fight over the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill regarding the content to which under-16s are exposed online.

Lord Nash told the upper chamber: “(I) thank the Government for their active engagement in the matter of social media, albeit rather last minute, and for making a binding commitment to impose some form of age or functionality restrictions for children under 16, and to be focused on addictive features, harmful, algorithmic-driven content and features such as stranger pairing that we know can be most damaging to children’s safety and privacy and we know have led to so much harm and a number of deaths.

“This is very welcome to the millions of parents, voters, teachers, health professionals, and others who have been asking for it, and it is exactly what my amendment would have achieved.”

Education minister Baroness Smith of Malvern paid tribute to Lord Nash and his commitment to children’s safety.

She said: “The Government’s power now reflects the commitments we have made repeatedly in this House that it is a question of how we act, not if we act on this issue.

“The Secretary of State must now use this power following the consultation rather than may. The status quo cannot continue.

“We are consulting on the mechanism, and that is the right thing to do, but we are clear that under any outcome, we will impose some form of age or functionality restrictions for children under 16.

“And I can also confirm that consideration of restrictions such as curfews will be in addition, not instead of, this.”

Baroness Smith added that ministers have “tightened the timeframe for delivery”, with a three-month progress report followed by a 12-month timeline for making regulations.

A single six-month extension can only be used in exceptional circumstances.

However, Liberal Democrat peer Lord Clement-Jones accused the Conservatives of having “effectively laid down their arms” by accepting the concession, saying they should have kept pushing for the Government to act more quickly.

He said: “Giving platforms nearly two years to comply is simply unacceptable and unsellable to the parents whose children are suffering at this moment.”

He pushed an amendment which would “slash the Government’s bloated timetable down” to a vote, but it was rejected 91 to 181, majority 90.

Lord Nash said he shared the concerns over the timeframe but said he had heard the Government’s statement that they intend to work more quickly than they have allowed themselves.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall told the Press Association that they will come forward with restriction proposals “before the summer” and she hopes legislation will be in place by the end of the year.