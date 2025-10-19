Campaigners called on SEA LIFE London to rehome the penguins in a more suitable environment

Conservationist and TV presenter Chris Packhamake part in the protest outside Sea Life demanding that the aquarium frees the captive penguins. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Animal welfare campaigners gathered outside a London Aquarium to demand the release of 15 gentoo penguins kept in a windowless basement with no natural light or fresh air.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The peaceful protest, organised by Born Free, Freedom for Animals, and the Daily Express, drew hundreds of supporters, including environmental activist Chris Packham CBE. He was joined by wildlife presenter Megan McCubbin, environmental activist Feargal Sharkey, and green energy entrepreneur Dale Vince. Holding placards reading “Free the 15!”, campaigners called on Merlin Entertainments, which owns SEA LIFE London, to rehome the penguins in a more suitable environment. Some of the birds, including Polly and Ratchet, once lived outdoors before being moved underground 14 years ago. Others, such as Gilbert and Ziggy, have never seen the sky. The rally marked the biggest show of support yet for the campaign, which has already gathered over 15,000 signatures and won cross-party political backing. Read More: Dormice, otters and other rare wildlife ‘at risk’ from planning reforms, experts warn

The Gentoo penguins' enclosure at Sea Life London Aquarium. Picture: PA

Left to right, conservationist and TV presenter Chris Packham, conservationist and TV presenter Megan Mccubin, green energy entrepreneur Dale Vince, and campaigner and singer Feargal Sharkey take part in the protest. Picture: Alamy

Chris Packham said: “It’s heartbreaking to think that these remarkable penguins, birds built for icy seas and vast skies, are confined to a windowless London basement. Penguins don’t belong in prisons. "Today, we’ve sent a message loud and clear; the public will not accept the exploitation of animals for profit under the guise of entertainment. It’s time to ‘Free the 15!’"

Wildlife charity Freedom for Animals stage a protest at Sea Life London Aquarium. Picture: Alamy

Feargal Sharkey added: "Just as we fight for our rivers, we must fight for wildlife. These penguins are denied the most basic of freedoms, light, air, space. It’s shameful, it’s unnecessary, and it must end.

Protesters gather outside Sea Life demanding that the aquarium frees the captive penguins. Picture: Alamy

"Seeing so many people here today gives me hope that their voices will finally be heard." Gentoo penguins are the fastest swimmers of all penguin species, capable of reaching speeds of 22mph and diving to depths of more than 600ft in the wild - yet their enclosure pool in London is only around 6–7ft deep. Dale Vince said: “Locking penguins in a basement is the very opposite of conservation. It teaches us nothing about nature or how to respect it. It is simply cruelty, marketed as family fun. "Today, proves the public are ready for change, and as a business Merlin must listen and act. These fifteen penguins deserve a life, not a life sentence." A SEA LIFE spokesperson said: "The welfare of all the animals in our care is of paramount importance to us at SEA LIFE and we are committed to delivering the highest levels of care through our team of dedicated welfare experts, both internal and external.

Naturalist, television presenter and author Chris Packham joins wildlife charity Freedom for Animals staging a protest at Sea Life London Aquarium. Picture: Alamy