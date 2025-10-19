Chris Packham joins protest calling for London aquarium to free 15 penguins kept in basement enclosure
Campaigners called on SEA LIFE London to rehome the penguins in a more suitable environment
Animal welfare campaigners gathered outside a London Aquarium to demand the release of 15 gentoo penguins kept in a windowless basement with no natural light or fresh air.
The peaceful protest, organised by Born Free, Freedom for Animals, and the Daily Express, drew hundreds of supporters, including environmental activist Chris Packham CBE.
He was joined by wildlife presenter Megan McCubbin, environmental activist Feargal Sharkey, and green energy entrepreneur Dale Vince.
Holding placards reading “Free the 15!”, campaigners called on Merlin Entertainments, which owns SEA LIFE London, to rehome the penguins in a more suitable environment.
Some of the birds, including Polly and Ratchet, once lived outdoors before being moved underground 14 years ago. Others, such as Gilbert and Ziggy, have never seen the sky.
The rally marked the biggest show of support yet for the campaign, which has already gathered over 15,000 signatures and won cross-party political backing.
Chris Packham said: “It’s heartbreaking to think that these remarkable penguins, birds built for icy seas and vast skies, are confined to a windowless London basement. Penguins don’t belong in prisons.
"Today, we’ve sent a message loud and clear; the public will not accept the exploitation of animals for profit under the guise of entertainment. It’s time to ‘Free the 15!’"
Feargal Sharkey added: "Just as we fight for our rivers, we must fight for wildlife. These penguins are denied the most basic of freedoms, light, air, space. It’s shameful, it’s unnecessary, and it must end.
"Seeing so many people here today gives me hope that their voices will finally be heard."
Gentoo penguins are the fastest swimmers of all penguin species, capable of reaching speeds of 22mph and diving to depths of more than 600ft in the wild - yet their enclosure pool in London is only around 6–7ft deep.
Dale Vince said: “Locking penguins in a basement is the very opposite of conservation. It teaches us nothing about nature or how to respect it. It is simply cruelty, marketed as family fun.
"Today, proves the public are ready for change, and as a business Merlin must listen and act. These fifteen penguins deserve a life, not a life sentence."
A SEA LIFE spokesperson said: "The welfare of all the animals in our care is of paramount importance to us at SEA LIFE and we are committed to delivering the highest levels of care through our team of dedicated welfare experts, both internal and external.
"The Gentoo penguin habitat at SEA LIFE London Aquarium was designed with help and advice from specialist vets. It provides an excellent balance of water and land for the penguins which enables them to express their normal behaviours and there is space for them to ensure they have sufficient privacy.
"The habitat meets the high standards set by the Standards of Modern Zoo Practice and is regularly inspected and reviewed by specialists and third parties including specialist vets from the International Zoo Veterinary Group.
"As part of its overall mission, SEA LIFE London Aquarium has an opportunity and responsibility in sharing the wonders of the natural world in an accessible manner to inspire positive change. As part of SEA LIFE’s Breed, Rescue, Protect programme, SEA LIFE UK is committed to supporting conservation causes globally, such as the rehabilitation of African Penguins in South Africa with charity SANCCOB.
"With the opportunity to influence more than a million people who visit SEA LIFE London Aquarium from all around the globe each year to care for the world’s oceans and the marine life within them, we believe this is a hugely positive thing."