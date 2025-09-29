Penny Lancaster felt ‘ashamed and belittled’ by Gregg Wallace during Celebrity MasterChef appearence
Penny Lancaster has said she felt “ashamed and belittled” by Gregg Wallace when she appeared on Celebrity MasterChef.
The model and TV personality, who is the wife of singer Sir Rod Stewart, said she did not feel she was supported by production company Banijay UK during her 2021 appearance on the show.
“I didn’t feel like I was supported in that moment, I felt ashamed and belittled by the way Gregg Wallace had treated me but equally I felt disappointed that the production company hadn’t come to my rescue,” she said.
She added: “There is a long way to go, but just by people coming forward and being honest about their experiences, I think will help in the long term.”
Sir Rod previously criticised Wallace on Instagram and claimed he “humiliated” his wife when she was on the show.
In November 2024 he wrote: “Good riddance Wallace… You humiliated my wife when she was on the show, but you had that bit cut out didn’t you?“You’re a tubby, bald-headed, ill-mannered bully. Karma got ya. Sir Rod Stewart”.
Wallace, 60, was sacked in July after an investigation into historical allegations of misconduct upheld multiple accusations against him.
The former greengrocer, who began co-presenting the show in 2005, said following the investigation he was “deeply sorry for any distress caused” and that he “never set out to harm or humiliate” in the wake of the probe, which also upheld one allegation of “unwelcome physical contact”.
Wallace has since filed a High Court legal claim against the BBC following his sacking, court records show.
A statement from Banijay said: “We are extremely sorry to anyone who has been impacted by any inappropriate behaviour by Gregg Wallace whilst working on our shows and felt unable to speak up at the time or that their complaint was not adequately addressed.
“Ways of reporting concerns whilst working on our productions, protocols around behaviour, and training for both cast and crew, have improved exponentially in recent years and we constantly review welfare procedures across our productions to ensure that they are as robust as they can be.
“The vast majority of allegations which where substantiated by the legal team leading the investigation into the behaviour of Gregg Wallace whilst working on our shows, took place prior to 2018 with only one allegation upheld after this date.”
Wallace has been contacted for comment.