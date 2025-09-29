Penny Lancaster has said she felt “ashamed and belittled” by Gregg Wallace when she appeared on Celebrity MasterChef.

The model and TV personality, who is the wife of singer Sir Rod Stewart, said she did not feel she was supported by production company Banijay UK during her 2021 appearance on the show.

“I didn’t feel like I was supported in that moment, I felt ashamed and belittled by the way Gregg Wallace had treated me but equally I felt disappointed that the production company hadn’t come to my rescue,” she said.

She added: “There is a long way to go, but just by people coming forward and being honest about their experiences, I think will help in the long term.”

Sir Rod previously criticised Wallace on Instagram and claimed he “humiliated” his wife when she was on the show.

In November 2024 he wrote: “Good riddance Wallace… You humiliated my wife when she was on the show, but you had that bit cut out didn’t you?“You’re a tubby, bald-headed, ill-mannered bully. Karma got ya. Sir Rod Stewart”.

