"Health checks" for retirement pots should be integrated directly into saving platforms, the Social Market Foundation says

Pension savers should be offered MOTs for their retirement funds, a leading think tank has said amid a warning to prevent a crisis of under-saving in Britain. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Pension savers should be offered MOTs for their retirement funds, a leading think tank has said amid a warning to prevent a crisis of under-saving in Britain.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

"Health checks" for retirement pots should be integrated directly into saving platforms, the Social Market Foundation (SMF) and the M&G investment firm have said. Savers should be offered personalised advice on how to save effectively for retirement, the organisations said. Plans for a unified pension dashboard that allows people to see all their pension pots in one place to give them a clear view of their entire pots. With many people having multiple pots from various jobs over their careers, it can be hard to work out the total value of their pension savings. Read More: How will some workers’ pensions be affected by salary sacrifice changes? Read More: 'Pension gulf' between genders sees men save £75,000 more on average than women, report says

The measures would seek to stop pensioners from under-saving for their retirement. Picture: Getty

But the SMF, which works to promote cross-party co-operation in politics, argued that dashboards alone will not be enough to solve low levels of pension engagement and understanding. It argued that the potential of pensions dashboards could be squandered if savers who are off track for the retirement they want do not have the confidence or knowledge to take action to improve their prospects. SMF analysis of an Opinium survey of 3,000 people across the UK, commissioned by M&G, indicated that two-fifths (40 per cent) of full-time workers with pensions are unaware of how much their employer contributes to their pension funds. More than two-fifths (43 per cent) of full-time workers with pensions had never changed their own contribution levels, according to the survey. The research, carried out in December, also found that many workers had not consolidated their pensions. Consolidation can bring some benefits, such as the potential for lower fees, although some pensions may come with particular perks, so consolidation decisions should be carefully weighed up. Many workers are saving into defined contribution (DC) pensions, where the saver bears the risk of how much income they will end up with in retirement, based on factors such as their pension contributions and the performance of investments. Defined benefit (DB) pensions, which promise savers a certain level of income in retirement, based on their salary, have become more scarce.

The Department of Work & Pensions is planning to implement pensions dashboards. Picture: Alamy